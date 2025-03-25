TANESCO’s efforts in enabling Tanzania to fully participate in achieving the ‘Mission 300’
What you need to know:
- The summit focused on finding practical solutions to reduce the energy gap in Africa and accelerate the achievement of sustainable development. Additionally, it launched National Energy Plans from 12 African countries, aiming at attracting significant investment and promote policy reforms.
On January 27 and 28, 2025, Tanzania made history in its journey toward energy sufficiency in Africa by hosting the African Heads of State Energy Summit- Mission 300. The two-day summit, held in Dar es Salaam, brought together African heads of state, ministers, and leaders of international organisations, energy experts, and stakeholders.
Countries such as Nigeria, Senegal, Zambia, and Tanzania have committed to major energy reform plans aimed at strengthening renewable and alternative energy, improving electricity grid infrastructure, and enhancing access to clean cooking energy solutions.
Speaking at the summit, the President of the United Republic of Tanzania, H.E Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan, stated, “This summit is about more than just energy; it’s about empowering families, lifting millions out of poverty, and creating hope and opportunities for young people. It is our commitment towards economic transformation, industrial development, job creation, and fostering innovation across Africa.”
President Samia emphasised the need to unlock Africa’s energy potential and address the energy gap. “Together, we can create a fair and sustainable energy future for all,” she said.
She further noted that the summit is a catalyst for African nations' development and aligns with the Tanzania’s National Energy Policy, which focuses on sustainable energy development, conservation, and efficiency.
The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Energy, Hon. Dr. Doto Biteko, highlighted that despite Tanzania’s energy advancements, the country requires more investment in renewable energy to drive economic activities, particularly in the industrial and mining sectors. This calls for more strategic investments in the energy sector.
Across Africa, despite significant progress in electricity generation, approximately 571 million people lack access to electricity. This summit was officially convened to discuss ways to provide electricity to 300 million people in Africa within the next five years.
“This policy also aims at increasing access to modern energy services and boosting the contribution of renewable energy in the energy mix to enhance availability, reliability, and security,” said Dr. Biteko.
What is Mission 300?
Mission 300 is a comprehensive initiative to connect 300 million people in Sub-Saharan Africa to electricity by 2030. The initiative is led by the World Bank and the African Development Bank (AfDB) in collaboration with other partners. It aims to lift millions of people out of energy poverty, unlock opportunities, and stimulate economic growth.
To achieve this goal, Mission 300 focuses on; expanding electricity grids and increasing connections in underserved areas, establishing mini-grids and solar power solutions to reach communities not connected to the national grid and stimulating infrastructure investment, driving policy reforms, and promoting investment.
Tanzania, being one of the countries on the right track toward energy self-sufficiency, is a key player to achieving Mission 300. Currently, Tanzania generates over 3,000 megawatts (MW) of electricity, while the demand is 1,800 MW.
The government, through the Tanzania Electric Supply Company (TANESCO), has put in place strong strategies to ensure the country plays a crucial role in achieving Mission 300. This involves ensuring continuous improvements in electricity generation, transmission, and distribution.
TANESCO’s progress in energy development
Over the past four years, the government, through TANESCO, has made significant strides in improving electricity services in the country through various generation, transmission, and distribution projects.
According to TANESCO’s Acting Director of Communications and Customer Experience, Irene Gowelle, the company has increased electricity generation capacity by completing several key projects, including:
The Julius Nyerere Hydropower Project (JNHPP)--with a capacity of 2,115 MW--has already begun generating 235 MW through Turbines No. 9.
Kinyerezi I Extension (185 MW) – all four turbines, each generating 40 MW, are now operational, contributing to the national grid.
Rusumo Hydropower Project (80 MW) – Developed jointly by Tanzania, Burundi, and Rwanda, with each country receiving an equal share of the generated power. Tanzania gets 27 MW from the project.
The government, through TANESCO, is also implementing other electricity generation projects, including; Malagarasi (49.5 MW), Ruhudji (358 MW), Rumakali (222 MW), Kakono (87.8 MW) and Kikonge (321 MW).
Gowelle emphasised that once electricity is generated, it must be effectively transmitted and distributed to reach consumers. Thus, it is crucial to enhance electricity transmission and distribution infrastructure. To improve electricity transmission, TANESCO has completed;
132 kV transmission lines from Ubungo - Kipawa - Gongo la Mboto - Mbagala - Kurasini, along with substations, improving electricity supply in Dar es Salaam and surrounding areas. Total transmission infrastructure expansion to 7,745.4 km, a 21.7% increase from the previous 6,363.3 km.
400 kV transmission line from JNHPP to Chalinze and a new 400/220/132 kV substation in Chalinze, which integrates JNHPP electricity into the national grid.
99% completion of the 220 kV transmission line from Morogoro to Dodoma, supporting the operation of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR Lot II).
99.4% completion of the 400 kV transmission line from Singida – Arusha – Namanga. The 114.3 km Arusha – Namanga line is 97.5% complete, with the Lemugur substation fully completed and operational.
Progress of the Julius Nyerere Hydropower Project (JNHPP)
The government has announced that the construction of the Julius Nyerere Hydropower Project (JNHPP) is 98.8% complete and is generating over 1,880 megawatts.
As a result of this project, the government is considering the possibility of reducing electricity costs after completing financial assessments to determine the total expenditure on the construction.
These remarks were made by the Chief Government Spokesperson, Gerson Msigwa, during a press briefing on various developments at the Mwalimu Nyerere Dam site.
“Since I have said the JNHPP is complete, many Tanzanians would like to see electricity prices to drop immediately. Please be patient; we have invested money here, and our experts are analyzing the costs. We will continue to assess the balance, considering we are still generating electricity from other sources,” said Msigwa.
This project, valued at Sh6.558 trillion, has a total capacity of 2,115 megawatts. As of February 15, 2025, construction was 98.8% complete, with eight out of nine turbines already operational, adding a total of 1,880 megawatts to the national grid.
Additionally, the ninth turbine, each with a generation capacity of 235 megawatts, is ready, making the total generation capacity 2,115 megawatts. The transmission and distribution station for JNHPP has been fully completed and fed into the national grid.
Rusumo hydropower project: Enhancing regional electricity connectivity
The completion of the 80-megawatt Rusumo Hydropower Project, built through a partnership between Tanzania, Burundi, and Rwanda, has created an equal electricity distribution opportunity for all three nations. As a result, Tanzania has added 27 megawatts to its national grid.
This project, implemented by RPCL, a company owned by the three countries, reflects the government's commitment to ensure sufficient and reliable electricity for economic and social development.
Other benefits from the project include job creation, development initiatives in Ngara District, and improved social services.
The Rusumo project will significantly boost economic growth by connecting Tanzania, Burundi, and Rwanda in electricity trade, thereby fostering national and individual economic development.
Tanzania-Kenya electricity interconnection: Expanding regional power trade
Tanzania is strategically positioning itself to take advantage of the East African Power Pool (EAPP) by ensuring its power transmission infrastructure is integrated with other member countries.
Speaking at the 19th EAPP meeting attended by Energy Ministers and Permanent Secretaries in Uganda, the Deputy Prime Minister and the Minister for Energy, Dr. Doto Biteko, stated, “With electricity from the Julius Nyerere Hydropower Project (JNHPP), Tanzania will effectively utilize this opportunity to sell power to member countries when we have a surplus and buy when we experience shortages.”
Dr. Biteko added that Tanzania is strengthening its infrastructure through TANESCO in preparation for the regional power market. The major transmission line connecting Tanzania to Kenya through Namanga has been completed, and the Tanzania-Zambia interconnection (TAZA) is under construction, expected to be completed by 2026.
The initiation of power trading in the common market will create employment opportunities, enhance expertise exchange in electricity transmission projects, and increase TANESCO's revenue, ultimately contributing to national economic growth.
Tanzania-Zambia power interconnection (TAZA): Regional energy integration
The large-scale Tanzania- Zambia Electricity Transmission Project (TAZA) involves constructing a 400-kilovolt power transmission line from Iringa to Sumbawanga, connecting Tanzania to Zambia, along with substations in Tagamenda, Kisada, Iganjo, Nkangamo, and Malangali.
This project will integrate Africa's electricity network, linking South Africa to Ethiopia. The transmission line extends four kilometers from Tunduma to Nakonde, at the Tanzania- Zambia border.
TAZA will benefit regions along the transmission route from Iringa to Rukwa, enabling electricity trade among East African nations through the Southern African Power Pool (SAPP) and the East African Power Pool (EAPP).
According to the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Energy, Eng Felchesmi Mramba, the TAZA project is unique as it facilitates Africa's energy connectivity from South Africa to Ethiopia.
He said the project is part of a December 15, 2014, agreement between Tanzania, Kenya, and Zambia to integrate their electricity grids.
“As part of this agreement, Tanzania first built a 400-kV, 670-km transmission line from Dodoma to Shinyanga, which was completed. It then constructed a 400-kV line from Singida to Namanga at the Tanzania-Kenya border, now 99.8% complete. The third phase, the TAZA project, is currently underway to link Tanzania's grid to Zambia’s,” Mramba explained.
Kishapu-Shinyanga solar power project progressing rapidly
To expand electricity access, the government is implementing a 150-megawatt solar power project in Ngunga Village, Talaga Ward, Kishapu District, Shinyanga Region.
The project began generating 50 megawatts in January 2024, following President Samia's directive to diversify power sources, as existing ones remain insufficient. The government's goal is to develop multiple energy sources, reducing reliance on hydro and natural gas.
This project aims to increase renewable energy generation and ensure adequate electricity supply for the national grid, benefiting Shinyanga, Tabora, Mwanza, and Mara regions, thereby stimulating development.
The first phase, executed by Sinohydro Corporation Limited from China, began on December 8, 2023, and completion in January 2025. The second phase, launched in August 2024, is expected to take 12 months, leveraging work already done in the first phase.
Malagarasi Hydropower Project
TANESCO is advancing the construction of the Malagarasi River hydropower dam in Kigoma Region, which will generate 49.5 megawatts upon completion.
The project includes a 132-kV, 54-km transmission line from Igamba to Kidahwe and a power substation at Kidahwe, Kigoma. It consists of three key components;
Power Generation Infrastructure – Construction of the dam, spillway, and powerhouse with a capacity of 49.5 megawatts.
Power Transmission Infrastructure – A 132-kV, 54-km transmission line linking the power plant to the national grid via Kidahwe substation.
Electricity Distribution Infrastructure – Electrification of seven villages along the project route, including Mazungwe, Kidahwe, Kalenge, Kazuramimba, Mlela, and Igamba.
The electricity generated from this project will meet Kigoma's energy demands while supporting electricity trade, industrial development, and social services such as education, healthcare, and water supply.