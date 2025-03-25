TANESCO’s efforts in enabling Tanzania to fully participate in achieving the ‘Mission 300’

On January 27 and 28, 2025, Tanzania made history in its jour­ney toward energy sufficiency in Africa by hosting the African Heads of State Energy Summit- Mission 300. The two-day summit, held in Dar es Salaam, brought together African heads of state, ministers, and leaders of international organisations, energy experts, and stakeholders.

The summit focused on finding practical solutions to reduce the energy gap in Africa and acceler­ate the achievement of sustain­able development. Additionally, it launched National Energy Plans from 12 African countries, aiming at attracting significant invest­ment and promote policy reforms.

A view of the Julius Nyerere Hydropower Project (JNHPP), which has reached 98.8% completion.

Countries such as Nigeria, Senegal, Zambia, and Tanzania have committed to major energy reform plans aimed at strength­ening renewable and alternative energy, improving electricity grid infrastructure, and enhancing access to clean cooking energy solutions.

Speaking at the summit, the President of the United Republic of Tanzania, H.E Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan, stated, “This summit is about more than just energy; it’s about empowering families, lift­ing millions out of poverty, and creating hope and opportunities for young people. It is our commit­ment towards economic transfor­mation, industrial development, job creation, and fostering innova­tion across Africa.”

President Samia emphasised the need to unlock Africa’s energy potential and address the energy gap. “Together, we can create a fair and sustainable energy future for all,” she said.

She further noted that the summit is a catalyst for African nations' development and aligns with the Tanzania’s National Energy Policy, which focuses on sustainable energy development, conservation, and efficiency.

The Deputy Prime Minister and the Minister for Energy, Dr. Doto Biteko (fifth left), in a group photo with other ministers who participated in the 19th meeting of member states of the Eastern Africa Power Pool (EAPP), which brought together energy ministers and permanent secretaries in Uganda.

The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Energy, Hon. Dr. Doto Biteko, highlighted that despite Tanzania’s energy advancements, the country requires more invest­ment in renewable energy to drive economic activities, particularly in the industrial and mining sec­tors. This calls for more strategic investments in the energy sector.

Across Africa, despite signifi­cant progress in electricity gen­eration, approximately 571 million people lack access to electricity. This summit was officially con­vened to discuss ways to provide electricity to 300 million people in Africa within the next five years.

“This policy also aims at increas­ing access to modern energy ser­vices and boosting the contribu­tion of renewable energy in the energy mix to enhance availability, reliability, and security,” said Dr. Biteko.

What is Mission 300?

Mission 300 is a comprehensive initiative to connect 300 million people in Sub-Saharan Africa to electricity by 2030. The initia­tive is led by the World Bank and the African Development Bank (AfDB) in collaboration with other partners. It aims to lift millions of people out of energy poverty, unlock opportunities, and stimu­late economic growth.

To achieve this goal, Mission 300 focuses on; expanding electricity grids and increasing connections in underserved areas, establishing mini-grids and solar power solu­tions to reach communities not connected to the national grid and stimulating infrastructure invest­ment, driving policy reforms, and promoting investment.

Tanzania, being one of the coun­tries on the right track toward energy self-sufficiency, is a key player to achieving Mission 300. Currently, Tanzania generates over 3,000 megawatts (MW) of electricity, while the demand is 1,800 MW.

The government, through the Tanzania Electric Supply Com­pany (TANESCO), has put in place strong strategies to ensure the country plays a crucial role in achieving Mission 300. This involves ensuring continuous improvements in electricity gen­eration, transmission, and distri­bution.

TANESCO’s progress in energy development

Over the past four years, the government, through TANESCO, has made significant strides in improving electricity services in the country through various gen­eration, transmission, and distri­bution projects.

According to TANESCO’s Acting Director of Communications and Customer Experience, Irene Gow­elle, the company has increased electricity generation capacity by completing several key projects, including:

The Julius Nyerere Hydropower Project (JNHPP)--with a capacity of 2,115 MW--has already begun generating 235 MW through Tur­bines No. 9.

Kinyerezi I Extension (185 MW) – all four turbines, each generat­ing 40 MW, are now operational, contributing to the national grid.

Rusumo Hydropower Project (80 MW) – Developed jointly by Tanzania, Burundi, and Rwanda, with each country receiving an equal share of the generated pow­er. Tanzania gets 27 MW from the project.

The government, through TANESCO, is also implement­ing other electricity generation projects, including; Malagarasi (49.5 MW), Ruhudji (358 MW), Rumakali (222 MW), Kakono (87.8 MW) and Kikonge (321 MW).

Gowelle emphasised that once electricity is generated, it must be effectively transmitted and distributed to reach consumers. Thus, it is crucial to enhance elec­tricity transmission and distribu­tion infrastructure. To improve electricity transmission, TANES­CO has completed;

132 kV transmission lines from Ubungo - Kipawa - Gongo la Mboto - Mbagala - Kurasini, along with substations, improving electricity supply in Dar es Salaam and sur­rounding areas. Total transmis­sion infrastructure expansion to 7,745.4 km, a 21.7% increase from the previous 6,363.3 km.

400 kV transmission line from JNHPP to Chalinze and a new 400/220/132 kV substation in Chalinze, which integrates JNHPP electricity into the national grid.

99% completion of the 220 kV transmission line from Morogoro to Dodoma, supporting the opera­tion of the Standard Gauge Rail­way (SGR Lot II).

99.4% completion of the 400 kV transmission line from Singida – Arusha – Namanga. The 114.3 km Arusha – Namanga line is 97.5% complete, with the Lemugur substation fully completed and operational.

Progress of the Julius Nyerere Hydropower Project (JNHPP)

The government has announced that the construction of the Julius Nyerere Hydropower Project (JNHPP) is 98.8% complete and is generating over 1,880 megawatts.

As a result of this project, the government is considering the possibility of reducing electricity costs after completing financial assessments to determine the total expenditure on the construc­tion.

These remarks were made by the Chief Government Spokes­person, Gerson Msigwa, during a press briefing on various develop­ments at the Mwalimu Nyerere Dam site.

“Since I have said the JNHPP is complete, many Tanzanians would like to see electricity prices to drop immediately. Please be patient; we have invested money here, and our experts are analyz­ing the costs. We will continue to assess the balance, considering we are still generating electricity from other sources,” said Msigwa.

This project, valued at Sh6.558 trillion, has a total capacity of 2,115 megawatts. As of February 15, 2025, construction was 98.8% complete, with eight out of nine turbines already operational, add­ing a total of 1,880 megawatts to the national grid.

Additionally, the ninth turbine, each with a generation capacity of 235 megawatts, is ready, making the total generation capacity 2,115 megawatts. The transmission and distribution station for JNHPP has been fully completed and fed into the national grid.

Rusumo hydropower project: Enhancing regional electricity connectivity

The completion of the 80-mega­watt Rusumo Hydropower Proj­ect, built through a partnership between Tanzania, Burundi, and Rwanda, has created an equal electricity distribution opportuni­ty for all three nations. As a result, Tanzania has added 27 megawatts to its national grid.

A view of the Rusumo Hydropower Project (80 MW), whose construction has been completed.

This project, implemented by RPCL, a company owned by the three countries, reflects the gov­ernment's commitment to ensure sufficient and reliable electricity for economic and social develop­ment.

Other benefits from the project include job creation, development initiatives in Ngara District, and improved social services.

The Rusumo project will signifi­cantly boost economic growth by connecting Tanzania, Burundi, and Rwanda in electricity trade, thereby fostering national and individual economic develop­ment.

Tanzania-Kenya electricity interconnection: Expanding regional power trade

Tanzania is strategically posi­tioning itself to take advantage of the East African Power Pool (EAPP) by ensuring its power transmission infrastructure is integrated with other member countries.

Speaking at the 19th EAPP meeting attended by Energy Min­isters and Permanent Secretaries in Uganda, the Deputy Prime Min­ister and the Minister for Energy, Dr. Doto Biteko, stated, “With electricity from the Julius Nyer­ere Hydropower Project (JNHPP), Tanzania will effectively utilize this opportunity to sell power to member countries when we have a surplus and buy when we experi­ence shortages.”

Dr. Biteko added that Tanzania is strengthening its infrastructure through TANESCO in prepara­tion for the regional power mar­ket. The major transmission line connecting Tanzania to Kenya through Namanga has been com­pleted, and the Tanzania-Zambia interconnection (TAZA) is under construction, expected to be com­pleted by 2026.

The initiation of power trading in the common market will cre­ate employment opportunities, enhance expertise exchange in electricity transmission projects, and increase TANESCO's reve­nue, ultimately contributing to national economic growth.

Tanzania-Zambia power interconnection (TAZA): Regional energy integration

The large-scale Tanzania- Zambia Electricity Transmis­sion Project (TAZA) involves constructing a 400-kilovolt power transmission line from Iringa to Sumbawanga, connect­ing Tanzania to Zambia, along with substations in Tagamenda, Kisada, Iganjo, Nkangamo, and Malangali.

This project will integrate Africa's electricity network, linking South Africa to Ethiopia. The transmission line extends four kilometers from Tunduma to Nakonde, at the Tanzania- Zambia border.

The Deputy Prime Minister and the Minister for Energy, Dr. Doto Biteko (fourth right), in a group photo with officials from the Ministry of Energy, TANESCO, and Rukwa Region after laying the foundation stone for the implementation of the Tanzania-Zambia (TAZA) power transmission project.

TAZA will benefit regions along the transmission route from Iringa to Rukwa, enabling electricity trade among East African nations through the Southern African Power Pool (SAPP) and the East African Power Pool (EAPP).

According to the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Energy, Eng Felchesmi Mramba, the TAZA project is unique as it facilitates Africa's energy con­nectivity from South Africa to Ethiopia.

He said the project is part of a December 15, 2014, agreement between Tanzania, Kenya, and Zambia to integrate their elec­tricity grids.

“As part of this agreement, Tanzania first built a 400-kV, 670-km transmission line from Dodoma to Shinyanga, which was completed. It then con­structed a 400-kV line from Singida to Namanga at the Tanzania-Kenya border, now 99.8% complete. The third phase, the TAZA project, is currently underway to link Tanzania's grid to Zambia’s,” Mramba explained.

Kishapu-Shinyanga solar power project progressing rapidly

To expand electricity access, the government is implement­ing a 150-megawatt solar pow­er project in Ngunga Village, Talaga Ward, Kishapu District, Shinyanga Region.

The project began generating 50 megawatts in January 2024, following President Samia's directive to diversify power sources, as existing ones remain insufficient. The government's goal is to develop multiple ener­gy sources, reducing reliance on hydro and natural gas.

This project aims to increase renewable energy generation and ensure adequate electric­ity supply for the national grid, benefiting Shinyanga, Tabora, Mwanza, and Mara regions, thereby stimulating develop­ment.

The first phase, executed by Sinohydro Corporation Limited from China, began on Decem­ber 8, 2023, and completion in January 2025. The second phase, launched in August 2024, is expected to take 12 months, leveraging work already done in the first phase.

Malagarasi Hydropower Project

TANESCO is advancing the construction of the Malagarasi River hydropower dam in Kigo­ma Region, which will generate 49.5 megawatts upon comple­tion.

The project includes a 132-kV, 54-km transmission line from Igamba to Kidahwe and a power substation at Kidahwe, Kigoma. It consists of three key compo­nents;

Power Generation Infrastruc­ture – Construction of the dam, spillway, and powerhouse with a capacity of 49.5 megawatts.

Power Transmission Infra­structure – A 132-kV, 54-km transmission line linking the power plant to the national grid via Kidahwe substation.

A view of the 400-kilovolt power transmission project from Chalinze to Dodoma.

Electricity Distribution Infra­structure – Electrification of seven villages along the proj­ect route, including Mazungwe, Kidahwe, Kalenge, Kazuramim­ba, Mlela, and Igamba.