Tanzania launches landmark seed sector development strategy and investment plan

Dodoma.The Government of Tanzania has officially launched the Tanzania Seed Sector Development Strategy and the Investment Plan, establishing a national roadmap for transforming the country’s seed sector through 2030.

The launch took place during the Tanzania Seed Sector Stakeholders Forum in Dodoma, which brought together more than 500 participants from across the country, including representatives from the Ministry of Agriculture, Members of Parliament, the Tanzania Official Seed Certification Institute (TOSCI), the Agricultural Seed Agency (ASA), the Tanzania Agricultural Research Institute (TARI), the Tanzania Seed Trade Association (TASTA), AGRA, development partners, financial institutions, farmer organizations, private sector, and research organizations.

Developed under the leadership of the Ministry of Agriculture, through extensive stakeholder consultations, the strategy provides a shared framework to strengthen seed availability, accessibility, quality assurance, and the enabling environment for investment, innovation, and private-sector participation.

Hon. David Silinde, Deputy Minister for Agriculture, reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to strengthening seed production, distribution, and quality control systems.

“The Government will continue strengthening systems for seed production, distribution, and quality control through TOSCI and TARI to ensure that farmers have access to quality and safe seed,” said Hon. Silinde.

Mr. Nyasebwa Chimagu, Director General of TOSCI, emphasized collective action in advancing the sector.

“This forum provides an important platform for stakeholders to discuss opportunities and challenges facing the seed industry and to identify practical strategies for improving the production, certification, and distribution of quality seed across Tanzania,” he said.

Seed stakeholders participate in the launch of the twin roadmaps, (seed sector development strategy and investment plan) for bolstering the country's seed sector through 2030.

The strategy development process was supported by the International Water Management Institute (IWMI), through CGIAR’s Ukama Ustawi initiative and Scaling for Impact programme, with funding from the New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, and implemented with Agricultural Sector Policy and Institutional Reform Strengthening (ASPIRES).

Presenting the strategy, Prof. David Nyange of ASPIRES Tanzania highlighted its long-term ambition for the sector.

“The strategy establishes ambitious national targets, including doubling the area under improved seed from approximately three million to six million hectares by 2030 and expanding Tanzania’s agro-dealer network from around 3,000 to 12,000,” he said.

“Moving from strategy to impact will require coordinated investment, strong private sector participation, and partnerships across government, research, finance, and development actors,” said Dr. Idil Ires of IWMI.





“Equally important is the recognition that improved seed alone cannot deliver resilience at scale without reliable water access and irrigation investment,” added Dr. Ires.

The launch of the Tanzania Seed Sector Development Strategy marks the beginning of a new phase for Tanzania’s agriculture.