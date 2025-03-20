The role of policy research in Tanzania’s transformation: Four years under President Samia
Since President Samia Suluhu Hassan took office in 2021, Tanzania has witnessed significant changes across various sectors. As Tanzania marks four years under the leadership of President Samia Suluhu Hassan, the nation reflects on its remarkable progress in economic and social transformation. Strategic policy decisions, guided by robust research and data-driven insights, have been key to this journey.
Her administration has emphasized on the importance of data-driven decision making, placing policy research at the forefront of the country’s development agenda. At the heart of this transformation is the Economic and Social Research Foundation (ESRF), an independent think tank that has played a crucial role in shaping national policies and fostering evidence-based solutions for sustainable development.
The power of policy research and data driven decision making
Since its establishment in 1994, ESRF has been instrumental in shaping Tanzania’s long-term development agenda. The think tank’s work has been central to the formulation and review of the country’s national development frameworks, including the Tanzania Development Vision 2025 (TDV 2025) and its subsequent Five-Year Development Plans (FYDPs). More recently, ESRF has provided critical input into the formulation of Tanzania Development Vision 2050 (TDV 2050), a roadmap aimed at propelling the country to upper-middle-income status.
Beyond overarching policy frameworks, ESRF’s expertise extends to sector-specific strategies. The foundation has been pivotal in shaping the National Export Strategy (NES), designed to enhance Tanzania’s competitiveness in global markets. In the energy sector, ESRF worked closely with TANESCO to develop a Stakeholders’ Management Plan for the Julius Nyerere Hydroelectric Power Project (JNHPP), one of Tanzania’s largest infrastructure investments, ensuring smooth execution and community engagement.
Local economic development has also been a focal point for ESRF. The foundation collaborated with regional governments across Tanzania to prepare investment guides, uncovering vast opportunities for investors. Additionally, ESRF supported feasibility studies at regional and district levels, paving the way for sustainable economic growth and job creation.
The government under President Samia has prioritized use of empirical data and research to inform policy decisions. This approach has facilitated effectiveness of governance, allowing for more targeted interventions in health, education, agriculture and infrastructure. Leveraging Data analytics has enabled policymakers to identify pressing issues and allocate resources efficiently.
Responding to global challenges
Tanzania, like the rest of the world, faced unprecedented challenges with the COVID-19 pandemic. ESRF stepped up, conducting critical research to assess the socio-economic impact of the crisis. The think tank spearheaded multiple studies, including a Rapid Socio-Economic Impact Assessment of COVID-19 in Tanzania, an analysis of macroeconomic policy responses across Africa, and an assessment of the pandemic’s impact on agriculture.
Through these efforts, ESRF provided timely recommendations that helped the government and stakeholders navigate the crisis effectively. Research findings further informed policies that promote economic resilience, stimulate local industries and enhance international trade thereby driving sustainable economic growth.
Building capacity, driving digital transformation and social innovation
For over a decade, ESRF has been a leader in capacity-building, equipping Tanzanian professionals with the skills necessary to drive impactful development.
Through its Impact Evaluation Laboratory, the foundation has trained over 200 policymakers, researchers, and government officials, strengthening their ability to conduct rigorous impact evaluations. Graduates of ESRF training programs have gone on to pursue advanced studies at prestigious institutions such as Harvard University, the University of Minnesota, and the University of California, Berkeley.
Beyond capacity-building, ESRF has been at the forefront of Tanzania’s digital transformation. The think tank has championed ICT-driven solutions in education, agriculture, and entrepreneurship, helping Tanzanians adapt to the evolving global economy. Programs like Work Skills for Life and the East Africa Youth Inclusion Program (EAYIP) have empowered thousands of young people with digital and entrepreneurial skills, positioning them for success in the fourth industrial revolution.
Further, policy research has led to addressing social issues such as gender inequality (the care economy, women and girl’s economic empowerment and overall economic justice and rights), poverty and youth unemployment. This research has been pivotal for the government to implement innovative social policies to empower the marginalized, foster entrepreneurship and improve access to education and healthcare services.
Looking ahead
Tanzania’s development under President Samia Suluhu Hassan has been characterized by research-driven decision-making, strategic policy implementation, and a commitment to inclusive growth. ESRF remains a key player in this journey, ensuring that policy formulation is grounded in evidence and aligned with national priorities. As the country continues its path toward long-term prosperity, the role of policy research in shaping Tanzania’s economic and social landscape cannot be overstated.
As Tanzania moves forward to implement TDV 2050, research and development will be critical in securing a resilient and competitive nation on the regional and global stage. Prioritizing data driven decision making by enhancing data accessibility, invest in capacity building of research institution and improve collaboration between researchers and government will enhance policy formulation.
It will be also critical to continue addressing pressing social and environmental challenges to ensure resilient and sustainable future. Finally, the continued investment in policy research will be crucial for Tanzania to realize its Development Vision 2050 government continues.