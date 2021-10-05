The spirit of teachers’ day at AKES,T

Teachers Day is when a teachers’ role is quantified, bringing into perspective the ever changing and growing need of the multifaceted nature of a teacher. This fact is exemplified in the aura of AKES,T.

You will find a body of teachers engaged in a constant endeavor of planning, training or developing independent inquirers and critical thinkers of the future.

It is a must in AKES,T for each teacher to remain updated on the latest syllabus, assessment designing and teaching methodology enabling them to positively impact the current and future societies around the world.

This challenge is taken up with admirable zeal by every teacher, supported whole heartedly by the curriculum coordinators.

Every teacher in AKES,T is a mentor, a counselor. It is forged in the psyche of each teacher that a student is the core of our school.

Teachers are like buzzing bees, who have to meet the oncoming spring, every time!

The conglomeration of teachers from countries as far away as Belgium, Indonesia and as close as Kenya, working alongside Tanzanite teachers add to the vibrant international learning atmosphere to the schools.

Multi-talented individuals who can become instructors for Zumba, yoga, sewing, theatre, MUN thus integrating all around development in the personality of a student. This standard of schooling is not nouveau, it has existed since a-long time.

Surely, time is the peremptory test of the caliber of any Educational institute. Experienced, proactive hardy and hearty teachers ignite the flame of learning in each succeeding batch of students.

The interim CEO of AKES, T says “Teaching to me is an inspiration to learn. It allows me to accept the value of that, which I don’t know.

I learn as I teach, as I work with others, I learn consciously and subconsciously and that, is the continuum to being a teacher. I am forever grateful to all those who teach me.”

And here is what Head Teacher says, “Teacher’s day is a great occasion for celebrating and enjoying the relationship between teachers and students.

The role of teachers in everyone’s life is great as they are visual sources of knowledge for their students.

They help us to improve our knowledge, skill level, confidence as well as shape us for success.

So, we too have some responsibilities towards our loyal teachers in everyday lives. Teachers are the nation-builders by building the future of citizens living in the country.

Teachers are the problem solvers. We should take a pledge to heartily respect and honor our teachers in our daily lives as without a good teacher we all are incomplete in this world.”

“The teacher is the light of the world, the beacon in the dark and the hope that gives us strength to survive. Today we celebrate the liberation of the mind, independent thinking and freedom from ignorance.





Teachers are highly honored because they are gifted people who work tirelessly to make sure that the future is bright for all of us.





It is said, parents give birth to a child whereas teachers mold that child's personality and provide a bright future. Apart from academics, teachers stand by us at every step to guide, motivate and inspire us to become better people. ”





“As we appreciate the opportunity to reflect on the contribution of the teacher every 5th of October, ‘teachers and teaching’ is the hope of shaping the future of the planet and livelihood of generations.

This noble task of continuously reimagining the current and the future is in the hands of the teachers. Their innovative and creative minds, create opportunities for continuous learning that enabled students to cope with their environment. Teachers and teaching will always be appreciated by all generations.”

Teachers mold the future -the future of our planet. Where would we be without our Teachers ?