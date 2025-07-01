Three Decades: A journey of growth, impact, and boundless possibilities Message from the Group CEO CRDB Bank Plc

Dear friends,

Today, we celebrate an extraordinary milestone 30 years of CRDB Bank. What a journey it has been! Reflect for a moment: 30 years is the age of a vibrant, ambitious individual mature, experienced, and full of purpose.

And just like that person, CRDB Bank has grown into a proud, resilient institution, driven by a strong heartbeat that beats for the people of Tanzania and beyond.

When CRDB Bank was founded in 1996, our mission was clear and bold: to transform lives by making financial services accessible to every Tanzanian.

Back then, our assets were Sh54 billion, we served approximately 120,000 customers, and we faced a loss of Sh 2 billion. But we didn’t let those challenges define us. We were fueled by a dream a belief that we could do more, serve more, and uplift more lives.





Fast forward to 2024:

Our assets now exceed Sh16.7 trillion, we generate a profit of

Sh551 billion and serve over 4 million customers across multiple countries, including Tanzania, Burundi, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and now, with eyes set on Dubai.

CRDB Bank has become more than just a bank it’s a movement of progress, a partner in dreams, and a bridge to opportunity. But these figures tell only part of the story.

They represent millions of lives transformed: Farmers gaining access to inputs and markets, young entrepreneurs launching their businesses, women breaking barriers through microloans and empowerment programmes like IMBEJU.

We’ve made history as the first Tanzanian bank to issue green bonds, financing projects that protect our environment and promote sustainable infrastructure.

We’ve pioneered digital banking, reaching even the most remote communities with secure, accessible financial services.

Yet, we recognize that our journey is far from over. Many Tanzanians remain outside the financial system an opportunity, not a problem. A chance to expand our reach and deepen our impact.

Our vision? That 30 years from now, every Tanzanian, regardless of where they live, will access financial services. Whether through a bank branch, a mobile phone, or a digital platform no one will be left behind.

We believe that a bank should be more than a service provider. It should be a platform for ideas, innovation, and progress. That’s why we’re partnering with development financial institutions, fintech innovators, and community leaders to bring more people into the financial ecosystem.

Through our Dubai-based subsidiary, we are connecting African businesses to global capital unlocking new avenues for trade, investment, and growth. Our bold vision? To make CRDB Bank the financial gateway of Africa to the world.

At the heart of all of this are people as our customers, our employees, our partners, and our communities. Your trust and support have been the foundation of our success. Today, we reaffirm our commitment; to invest in talent and innovation to develop services that truly improve lives, to build a future where opportunity is accessible to all.

To our founders: Your courage laid the first stones of this legacy. Your vision continues to guide us.

To our Board of Directors: Thank you for your wisdom and steadfast leadership.

To our regulators, government partners, and development institutions: Your trust and support are invaluable.





To our shareholders: Your unwavering belief fuels our journey.





To our customers: You are the heartbeat of CRDB Bank. Every transaction, every loan, every deposit is a testament to your trust. Thank you.

To our employees, past and present: You are the soul of this journey. Your dedication, passion, and resilience turn strategy into success.

And to the youth of Tanzania and Africa: CRDB Bank belongs to you. Built on dreams, we believe in you. Let’s shape a future that is innovative, inclusive, and full of promise.

The last 30 years have been about laying a solid foundation. The next 30 will be about breaking boundaries.





The best is yet to come.

Happy 30th Anniversary,