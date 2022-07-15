TICTS continues to perform at record levels

Tanzania International Container Terminal Services (TICTS) announced that its terminal has once again broke its monthly throughput record. Edging out a record productivity in March, the throughput for the month of June was 61,450 TEU.

Testament to the hard work of TICTS’ front-line staff, the terminal also had its most productive shift ever in June.

On June 21st the team managed to handle over 1,000 TEU in a span of eight hours. The terminal also achieved productivity records at the gatehouse handling 38,283 moves in the month of June.

Commenting on the achievements, Matthew Clifft, Acting TICTS CEO said, “We are very proud of our teams who achieved this new record. Our ultimate goal is to facilitate trade, minimize turnaround times. With this in mind, we are striving to ensure that the terminal can achieve these levels of productivity on an ongoing basis.”

TICTS has already invested over Sh12.5 billion in equipment this year and is keen to support the government with its long-term vision for the port.

Tanzania International Container Terminal Services (TICTS) operates the container terminal at the Port of Dar es Salaam, Tanzania. The Port of Dar es Salaam handles more than 90 per cent of Tanzania’s seaborne trade.

As Tanzania’s leading container handling facility, TICTS is committed to moving ahead and strengthening its role as the country’s premier maritime gateway to Eastern, Central and Southern Africa.

The company continues to enhance the operational productivity and customer service through ongoing investment in people, systems and cargo-handling equipment.

TICTS is a member of Hutchison Ports, the port and related services division of CK Hutchison Holdings Limited. It has a network of terminal operations in 52 ports spanning 26 countries throughout Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, the Americas and Australia.