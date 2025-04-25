Tourism, the blue economy, and a malaria-free Zanzibar is a goal within reach

By Honourable Nassor Ahmed Mazrui, Minister for Health, Zanzibar & Chair, Zanzibar Malaria Elimination Council

Zanzibar does not survive on good luck. It survives on the sea. On travelers drawn to our white beaches. On traders who believe in our islands. On the hands of fishermen, hoteliers, taxi drivers, guides, farmers, and seaweed harvesters. It survives on the pulse of tourism and the promise of the blue economy. When these thrive, Zanzi­bar thrives. When these stall, so does everything else.

That is why any threat to these sec­tors is a direct threat to our progress, our livelihoods, and our very survival. And one such threat is malaria: quiet, persistent, and dangerous.

We don’t often speak about it in the same breath as tourism or the econ­omy. But we should. Malaria is one of the quietest saboteurs of development in Zanzibar. It knocks workers off their feet. It raises household health costs. It disrupts school attendance. It causes fear among travellers. And every single time there’s a resurgence; we pay the price.

But what if we could finally change this story? What if malaria became part of Zanzibar’s past, not our present, and certainly not our future?

The truth is: we can do it. And even better, we are already doing it.

Zanzibar is now in pre-elimination. This means local malaria transmission has been reduced to some of the lowest levels we’ve ever seen. But that also means we’re entering the most delicate phase of all. This is the point where countries often lose focus, where the disease can resurge, where progress starts to unravel. If we don’t act deci­sively, we risk losing everything we’ve worked so hard to achieve.

But Zanzibar has chosen a differ­ent path. A bold path. Under the lead­ership of His Excellency Dr. Hussein Ali Mwinyi, the President of the Rev­olutionary Government of Zanzibar, we launched the Baraza la Kumaliza Malaria Zanzibar, the Zanzibar End Malaria Council. As Minister for Health and Chair of this Council, I have seen firsthand the power of collective action. We are bringing government, the private sector, community leaders, youth, women, faith groups, and our partners into one coordinated push to finally end malaria.

Learning from Cabo Verde

We are not walking into the unknown. Just across the continent, Cabo Verde, another island nation, has shown us what is possible. The country successfully eliminated malaria and is already reaping the benefits: stronger tourism, reduced public health costs, and healthier, more resilient commu­nities.

It did not happen overnight. It took years of consistent multisectoral col­laboration, strong health systems, tar­geted prevention, community involve­ment, and unwavering leadership. These are all things we in Zanzibar are more than capable of. In fact, we have already put many of these pillars in place.

The Chair of the Zanzibar Malaria Elimination Council, Mr. Ali Bakari Amani (left) receives a copy of official guidelines and framework of operation from the Minister of Health, Zanzibar, Nassor Ahmed Mazrui (right).

A coordinated push forward

Hotels and lodges are training staff and sensitising guests on prevention. Fishing cooperatives are taking malar­ia messages to coastal communities. Religious leaders are preaching not just spiritual well-being, but also pub­lic health. Youth groups are leading community environmental manage­ment to eliminate mosquito breeding grounds. Ministries are aligning their development plans to keep malaria in check. Everyone is stepping in, and that is exactly how we win.

Because the truth is, malaria does not ask what ministry you work for. It does not care whether you are a tour guide, a health worker, or a boat cap­tain. If it finds a way in, it disrupts everything. That’s why a united front matters, whether through multisec­toral collaboration coordinated by the Baraza la Kumaliza Malaria, or through the everyday efforts of com­munities across our islands.

This isn’t just Zanzibar’s moment. It is part of a much larger national and regional surge, a historic effort to elim­inate malaria in Tanzania and across the continent. Zanzibar is fortunate to be leading the way, but we are not doing it alone. We are part of a broad­er wave of progress, and our success contributes to the continental goal of zero malaria.

Investing to cross the finish line

But let us be honest. Even with all this momentum, gaps remain. Some communities are still out of reach. Behaviour change takes time. Health systems need stronger logistical sup­port. Our frontline workers, our com­munity mobilisers, our data systems, they all need backing. And yes, we still face resource constraints. Elimination will not happen on good intentions alone. We need sustained investment, from government, development part­ners, private sector actors, and the sec­tors that stand to gain from a malar­ia-free Zanzibar.

What do we stand to gain by elimi­nating malaria?

We gain more than just health. We gain more confident tourists. More productive workers. Lower healthcare costs. A stronger, more competitive economy. We regain our time, our energy, our peace of mind. And above all, we save lives.

Eliminating malaria would posi­tion Zanzibar as a global leader in health-driven development. We would be the first in Tanzania, and one of the first in Africa, to cross that line. This would send a powerful message to investors, travellers, and the world: Zanzibar is safe, forward-looking, and united.

But we are not there yet

This final stretch demands more. More urgency. More accountability. More collaboration. No one can afford to sit on the sidelines, not now. Not when we are so close.

If we truly recognise that malaria elimination is not just a health issue but a matter of national development, then we’ll start acting with the urgency it deserves, to protect everything we’re trying to build together as a people. Because in the end, it’s about giving young people a fair chance, keeping travellers safe, strengthening our workforce, and protecting the heart­beat of our economy.