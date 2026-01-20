Towards Universal Health Insurance: Start 2026 protected with Tumaini Insurance Cover from Strategis - A healthier year from just Sh 100,000

A new year marks fresh beginnings, new ambitions and renewed hope for a better tomorrow. As we step into 2026, one truth remains constant: good health is the foundation of a productive, successful and fulfilling life. Without it, even the best laid plans can be disrupted.

Recognizing this reality, Strategis Insurance begins the year by offering a practical and affordable health solution that places people’s wellbeing and peace of mind first, the Tumaini Insurance Cover.

Making health insurance accessible for all

Tumaini Insurance Cover is designed to make quality healthcare affordable and accessible. From just Sh 100,000, individuals and small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) can secure medical protection that safeguards them against unexpected healthcare costs.

What sets Tumaini apart is its comprehensive scope. The cover provides protection for both outpatient and inpatient medical services. This means policyholders are covered for everyday healthcare needs such as consultations, diagnostics, and routine treatments, as well as for more serious medical conditions that may require hospitalization.

By covering both ends of the healthcare spectrum, Tumaini helps clients avoid the financial strain that often accompanies unexpected medical expenses.

Supporting national health and development goals

Strategis remains firmly aligned with the Government of Tanzania’s agenda to increase insurance penetration and expand access to healthcare protection across the country.

Speaking on this commitment, Dr. Malav Manek, CEOMedical Division at Strategis Insurance, emphasized the company’s dedication to this vision:

“We strongly support the Government’s agenda to make health insurance accessible to all. Strategis is ready, our products are designed to build healthier and more resilient futures for individuals and SMEs. This is our commitment to national wellbeing and sustainable growth.”

Nationwide access through a strong provider network

One of the key strengths of Tumaini Insurance Cover is its extensive medical provider network. Strategis Insurance has partnered with over 300 hospitals and health centres across Tanzania, ensuring that clients can access quality healthcare services wherever they are. Whether in urban centres or more remote regions, policyholders can receive medical attention without unnecessary delays or long distance travel.

This nationwide reach brings convenience, reliability, and confidence to clients, reinforcing the promise that Tumaini represents not just hope, but dependable support when it matters most.

Why choose Tumaini Insurance Cover?

Tumaini, which means “hope,” is more than just a name. It is a promise to customers that their health and wellbeing come first. By choosing Tumaini Insurance Cover, clients benefit from:

• Comprehensive coverage for both outpatient and inpatient medical services

• Affordable health protection starting from just Sh 100,000

• Reduced outofpocket medical expenses

• Nationwide access through Strategis Insurance branches and intermediaries

• Peace of mind to focus on personal goals and business growth

To further enhance accessibility, Tumaini Insurance Cover is available across all Strategis Insurance branches nationwide. Clients can also obtain the cover through trusted intermediaries, including banks, insurance brokers, and licensed insurance agents across Tanzania.

This wide distribution network ensures that Tumaini is always within reach, no matter where clients are located. Begin 2026 prepared and confident Starting 2026 with health insurance is a proactive and responsible decision. It is an investment in your income, your family, and your future.

With its affordable pricing, comprehensive medical coverage, and strong nationwide presence, Tumaini Insurance Cover offers a reliable way to begin the year protected and confident.