Vodafone partners revel in the experience of Tanzania’s rich tourism market in true spirit of the safari as country opens up

Dar es Salaam. We will be back! That were the words of Paco Galindo, Head Customer Service Vodafone, Spain, in response to his experience touring some of Tanzania’s majestic tourism attractions last week.

Galindo was among a large group of the company’s staff and partners who were visiting the country as the tourism sector gradually rebounds from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Tanzania has some of Africa’s top tourism destinations and the visit organized by Vadofone, Spain will go a long way to cement the country’s record as the most preferred destination for leisure and safari lovers from around the world.

Tourists’ arrivals are since looking up and authorities as well as different stakeholders are working hard to ensure that Tanzania continues to maintain its reputation and attract even more tourists in future.

Among the top-rated tourist attractions include Mount Kilimanjaro, Serengeti National Park, Zanzibar Beaches and the Ngorongoro Crater, which will all be featured in the eagerly awaited “Royal Tour”, a documentary about Tanzania’s world-class tourist’s attractions by President Samia Suluhu Hassan.





The trailer of the Royal Tour documentary has recently been released to the excitement of the market. The film will be beamed to millions of people on a global audience, later in April this year, when it is set to premier.

The visit from Vodafone, Spain, was courtesy of the immediate former Vodacom Tanzania Managing Director, Hisham Hendi who said the trip was for the company’s partners to experience Tanzania´s great wild life in Lake Manyara, Ngorongoro Crater, Serengeti and to also experience the local Masai village life, markets and much more.

“I was very happy to be back here; there is a sense of belonging as far as Tanzania is concerned since I have called this place home for the past 5 years , so I will always be an ambassador of Tanzania wherever I go,” said Mr Hendi.

He added: “Vodafone Spain chose Tanzania basing on it’s richness of tourist attraction and strong network, from the big five animals to clean beaches and the Isles, on my side I have been to all of these and needed some more, and the fact that Vodacom Tanzania provides string network complements it to be visited.”





Vodacom Tanzania Managing Director Sitholizwe Mdlalose says other than the visit allowing for cross sharing and learning among peers of the Vodafone global family, it goes a long way to assert Vodacom role in Tanzania. “Apart from being in the technology communication business, we are still citizen of the Republic of Tanzania and will remain as strong ambassadors of the country, we will promote tourism beyond this borders,” he said.

According to Mr Mdlalose, Tanzania is one of the most amazing tourist destinations in the world, receiving millions of tourists each year. “ As a company, we understand that for the continued development and growth of this sector, a reliable and secure connectivity and internet is crucial.”

He noted that Vodacom Tanzania’s extensive network provides stable and reliable Internet throughout the country, including in the remotest areas of the national parks making it easy for tourists and locals to enjoy and share their adventures in real time while also staying connected. “We will continue our broadband rollout through partnerships and investments so that all citizens, tourists, and businesses can enjoy speedy and reliable Internet,” assured Mr Mdlalose.

The delegation from Spain has been all praises of what they experienced, from game viewing to the warmth of the Tanzanian people whose resilience to build the sector could be told from their engagement.

“We got to see what the tourism sector looks like post-Covid-19 and got to appreciate the investment and thinking that has gone into ensuring all precautions are adhered to protect tourists. One of the lessons we see is how digital acceleration is critical for sector recovery,” explained Mr Hendi.

Asked what lessons their business partners will take back, Mr Hendi said: “As a global company, Vodafone works in very diverse markets across Africa and Europe. The benefit of that is cross learning and sharing. These suppliers have had the opportunity to see and experience a different culture from their own, which opens up the mind to new possibilities and thinking. Who knows what will come out of this.”

Mr Hendi promised to remain an ambassador of Tanzania in terms of tourism, economic linkages, recommendations, and other opportunities as they arise.



