Tanganyika Prime Minister Julius Nyerere arrived in the Yugoslavia capital of Belgrade for a five-day visit which included holding talks with his host President Josip Broz Tito and other national leaders.

Among other things, the visit was aimed at discussing the future of bilateral relations in the economic and cultural spheres.

The country’s Vice President, Radolijub Calakovic led the government officials, ministers and British ambassador Sir Michael Creswell to receive Nyerere at Zemun Airport.

A group of 16 Tanganyika students living in Belgrade, wearing badges with the picture of Jomo Kenyatta shouted the word “Uhuru” and had a chance to shake hands with Nyerere.

Source: Tanganyika Standard newspaper





Moshi organizes dress exhibitions for independence celebrations

Moshi hosted exhibitions to show off the appropriate attire for the independence celebrations as organized by the Tanganyika Women’s Council branch.

Some 94 members attended the competition which was organized by Mrs Reder who was assisted by Mrs Steel along with the branch treasurer, Mrs Kassamali Hirji.

The finest garments made of fibres, cotton, and fine linen were worn to impress many who attended the competition.

The new Tanganyika dress also seemed to touch the hearts of many people who applauded.

The Saris type of dress was featured in the competition and was very attractive as well as the night dress. There were also several short dresses for nightclubs.

Source: Tanganyika Standard newspaper





Moshi prepares explosives for independence celebrations

The Moshi district government announced that the independence celebrations in the area will be accompanied by detonation of explosives procured from the United States, specifically for the celebrations.

Worship services for all denominations should be held before 11pm on the Independence Day. That is the time planned to start TANU-led processions in urban areas in the district and arrive in Boma area before midnight for the ceremony to wave flags.

Source: Tanganyika Standard newspaper





Iringa prepares explosives, beauty contests, youth concerts on Independence Day

Fireworks, beauty pageants, youth exhibitions are among the things recommended by the independence organizing committee to be held at the Iringa independence celebrations.

At a recent meeting, the District Commissioner issued a statement regarding the flag-raising ceremony to be held midnight on December 8.

It was suggested that the lighting would take place when the Union Jack and the United Nations flags were lowered and raise Tanganyika’s.

After the event, there will be detonation of explosives and fireworks near the mountain where the flag will be hoisted in the district. A four-day schedule was also announced where it included a football match to be played on December 8 which will be the final of the independence cup organized by the Ismailia Community.

The youth exhibition is scheduled to take place in the open field and the trophy for the winner of the exhibition will be handed over by the Iringa Community Development Officer, Miss. Z. Reeves.

Source: Tanganyika Standard newspaper