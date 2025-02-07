LIVE: MCL and Crown Media launch The Citizen Rising Woman 2025

Hello
Your subscription is almost coming to an end. Don’t miss out on the great content on Nation.Africa
Ready to continue your informative journey with us?
Your premium access has ended, but the best of Nation.Africa is still within reach. Renew now to unlock exclusive stories and in-depth features.
Reclaim your full access. Click below to renew.
Subscribe for a month to get full access
Yanga added their second goal in the 43rd minute through Dube, who capitalized on Maxi Nzangeli’s corner to mark his ninth goal in the league.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent his foreign minister and a senior Kremlin adviser to meet US officials in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday to discuss restoring relations and possible talks to...
Besigye has been in detention at a maximum security facility since November.