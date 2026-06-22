ACT youth wing blames policy gaps for Zanzibar youth unemployment

Unguja. The ACT Wazalendo youth wing has rejected claims that Zanzibari youth are lazy, saying unemployment in the Isles is driven by weak policy frameworks rather than lack of effort.

The remarks come amid debate in the Zanzibar House of Representatives on employment, where some lawmakers have described local youth as idle.

Speaking to journalists on Monday, July 22, 2026, ACT Wazalendo youth wing vice chairperson, Mr Nassor Ahmed Marhun, said unemployment remains a serious challenge that requires strong policy direction and effective leadership.

He said young people in Zanzibar have demonstrated capability in education, sports, fishing, agriculture, technology, and innovation, despite operating in constrained environments and weak policy support systems.

Mr Marhun said the government has a responsibility to create enabling policies and education systems that expand job opportunities, rather than blaming young people.

“Such statements not only disrespect young people but also reflect a failure to understand the real challenges they face and to provide solutions,” he said.

He urged the government, if serious about addressing youth unemployment, to prioritise four key interventions.

These include providing an update on the pledge to create 350,000 jobs, including how many have been realised and progress made so far.

He also called for an end to remarks that ridicule or blame young people for unemployment, saying such rhetoric undermines their dignity.

Mr Marhun further urged the introduction of concrete measures to promote decent employment that respects labour rights and human dignity.

In addition, he said young people must be actively involved in policy formulation and implementation, rather than being sidelined and blamed for systemic shortcomings.

He stressed that Zanzibar’s youth are not lazy but are hardworking, innovative, and patriotic, with the potential to drive national development if given fair opportunities and enabling conditions.

Commenting on remarks by Deputy Minister for Youth, Employment and Empowerment Hassan Khamis Hafidh, who said hotel jobs are being taken by foreigners, Minister of State in the Second Vice President’s Office responsible for Policy, Coordination and the House of Representatives, Hamza Hassan Juma, said the statement was accurate and aimed at encouraging Zanzibaris to take up available opportunities.

“Our youth should stop loitering in idle groups and instead apply for available jobs. A company recently advertised 150 driving jobs, but where are our young people? Indeed, they should not remain idle,” he said.