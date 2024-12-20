Air France, KLM to temporarily suspend direct flights to Zanzibar

Air France has announced it will temporarily suspend its direct flights to Zanzibar starting in early 2025. However, Zanzibar authorities attribute the decision to seasonal travel adjustments rather than being an isolated case.

The suspension will last for several months, with no direct flights between France and Zanzibar during this period.

According to reports by TourMag, Air France will halt its Paris-Zanzibar route from March 22 to May 25, 2025.

Royal Dutch Airlines -KLM, a sister airline within the same group, will also pause its Zanzibar service from Amsterdam, with a longer suspension period, from March to October 2025.

However, KLM will continue operating flights to Dar es Salaam, which is regarded as a key business destination

In a statement to Le Figaro, Air France clarified that the schedule change is not a result of cancellations but rather a planned pause during the "green season," typically a slower period for travel.

The announcement comes at a time French visitors have for the past two months contributed to 10 percent of the total arrivals in Zanzibar with 10,093 and 6,299 in October and November respectively.

The airline began operating direct flights to Zanzibar’s Abeid Amani Karume International Airport in October 2021, offering three weekly round trips throughout the year.

This route has been extended to Kilimanjaro International Airport (KIA) in northern Tanzania, but this service will also be suspended during the same period.

The suspension has sparked concerns among local tourism professionals, who believe that the absence of a direct flight could negatively affect Zanzibar’s appeal.

"Direct flights are a major draw for travelers, offering comfort and convenience," said Frédérique Duvignacq, a representative at the inbound agency Soaring Flamingo, which caters to francophone clients.

“Adding a layover will make the journey longer and might push travelers to choose Kenya or South Africa over Tanzania.”

Duvignacq also noted the potential for a double impact, affecting both Zanzibar’s beach tourism and safari circuits in northern Tanzania.

Although the suspension coincides with the rainy season (March to May), traditionally a quieter period for tourism, there are concerns that the off-season market could still take a hit.

"Travelers who usually visit during this quieter period for better rates might opt for other destinations," Duvignacq added.

During the suspension, French travelers who wish to visit Zanzibar will have to take connecting flights, significantly increasing travel times.

For instance, Air France passengers can fly from Paris to Nairobi and then connect to Zanzibar via Kenya Airways, taking a total of 13 hours and 55 minutes—almost five hours longer than the direct flight.

Other airlines offering one-stop flights from Paris to Zanzibar include: Kenya Airways (via Nairobi), Ethiopian Airlines (via Addis Ababa) Turkish Airlines (via Istanbul), Qatar Airways (via Doha) and Emirates(via Dubai).

These airlines also operate flights from Nice, with travel times of around 14 hours and 30 minutes.