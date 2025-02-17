Airtel Tanzania partners with Sauti za Busara to enhance festival experience

Zanzibar. Airtel Tanzania has announced its partnership with Sauti za Busara 2025, one of Africa’s premier music festivals, held in Stone Town, Zanzibar from February 14 to 16.

The collaboration aimed to celebrate Africa’s vibrant culture, rich musical heritage, and diverse talent while enhancing festival-goers’ experiences through digital innovation.

Speaking at the festival’s closing ceremony on February 16, Airtel Tanzania’s Marketing Director, Timea Chogo, highlighted the seamless integration of Airtel Money for ticket purchases, merchandise sales and on-site transactions, ensuring a smooth and convenient experience for attendees.

“At Airtel, we believe in the power of music to unite and tell impactful stories. Sauti za Busara amplifies African voices and promotes cultural diversity, which aligns with our mission to connect and empower communities. By modernising the festival experience with digital payments, we are not only supporting the event but also creating economic opportunities for local artists, vendors, and tourism stakeholders,” she said.

She further emphasised that collaborating with cultural events such as Sauti za Busara allows brands to engage with audiences authentically, fostering a shared appreciation for creativity and storytelling.

“For Airtel, this is an investment in progress, positioning us on a global stage while demonstrating our commitment to innovation and digital empowerment. By integrating Airtel Money, we are showcasing how our technology enhances everyday experiences, benefiting both the creative economy and our customers,” she explained.

For his part, Airtel Money’s Mobile Payment Expert, Ismail Semanga, stated that the goal of Airtel Tanzania’s partnership with the festival was to create a lasting impact beyond the event itself.

“We aimed to deepen our engagement with music lovers and reinforce Airtel’s dedication to promoting the growth of African creatives and entrepreneurs,” he said.

Sauti za Busara is known for bringing together musicians from across the continent, celebrating Africa’s rich musical diversity while fostering cross-cultural collaboration.