Amani constituency MP has died

Unguja. Amani constituency MP Mussa Hassan Mussan (CCM) has passed away today, Thursday, October 13 , at his home in Zanzibar.



The legislator’s death was announced by the Speaker of the National Assembly, Tulia Ackson in a statement issued by Parliament.



The cause of his death has not been disclosed, he was 63.



“I am saddened by the news of untimely death of Mussa Hassan Mussa. I send my condolences to the family of the deceased, relatives and friends, Honorable Members of Parliament and the people of Amani constituency. May the Almighty grant patience and perseverance during this difficult time.” the speaker said in her condolence message.



The Parliament of Tanzania in collaboration with the family will announce the funeral arrangements once done.



Mussa's death brings the number of MPs who have died to date to seven since the 12th parliament started in November 2020, of whom five are elected MPs and two from Special Seats.