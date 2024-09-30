First container ship docks at Mkoani Pemba Port, ushers in a new dawn

Unguja. The first container ship has today September 30, docked at Mkoani Port in Pemba, marking a significant milestone.

Despite having two large ports in Pemba, they previously lacked the capacity to accommodate cargo ships and were limited to passenger vessels.

The investment and operational launch of this port will now enable direct cargo transport to external markets, lowering costs for both the government and traders.

Products such as cloves, seaweed, fish, and other resources will be shipped directly, eliminating the need to go through Malindi Port in Unguja.

Speaking at the event, President Mwinyi emphasised that the development is vital for providing more opportunities for traders and residents of Unguja and Pemba to benefit from the government's efforts to enhance port services.

He affirmed the government's commitment to improving efficiency in port operations, recognizing that ports serve as the main economic gateways for the country.

"The opening of Mkoani Port, along with other ports in Unguja and Pemba, aims to simplify transport and logistics services for passengers and cargo, thereby boosting the economy and stimulating growth in sectors such as tourism, trade, construction, transportation, and investment," he stated.

Dr Mwinyi outlined plans to enhance port services using modern, efficient equipment, aiming to increase container handling from 82,312 in 2018 to 105,000 by 2025.

He noted that this investment also aligns with the government’s intention to encourage collaboration with the private sector in managing port operations.

Fumba Port Ltd has officially been tasked with loading and unloading containers at Mkoani Port, where approximately 45 containers have already arrived, delivered by the cargo shipping company CMA/CGM.

In renovating the port, the government, through the Port Authority, has invested Sh6.4 billion, which included constructing a 4,200-square-meter container storage area with a secure fencing system capable of accommodating 580 containers stacked three high.

Additional projects include a 300-meter-long, 2.5-meter-wide passenger pathway designed to protect travelers from rain and sun.

Furthermore, the government has allocated Sh4.874 billion for the purchase of equipment to facilitate the loading and unloading of containers.

Dr Mwinyi mentioned that the investor will also develop a passenger terminal, expand the cargo dock, construct warehouses for cargo storage, and create a comprehensive expansion plan that will incorporate customs areas and small processing industries to enhance product value.

Another initiative includes establishing a cold storage area for marine and agricultural products, along with acquiring equipment to enable Mkoani Port to handle up to 30,000 containers annually.

He urged the Ministry of Construction to ensure that this infrastructure is well-protected and managed to maintain quality for the benefit of the public and government.