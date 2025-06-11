Former slave trade route set to boost cultural tourism

Unguja. Tanzania and Zanzibar governments have started discussions to revive the historical slave trade route that extends from Kigoma, Bagamoyo to Zanzibar.

This initiative is part of broader efforts to preserve cultural heritage and promote tourism.

Tourism and Heritage minister Mudrick Ramadhan Soraga announced this on June 10 during a session of the House of Representatives in Chukwani, Zanzibar. He stated: “Both governments have initiated meetings to revive the slave trade route from Kigoma to Zanzibar.” The ministry is already compiling information about significant locations used during the slave trade from Tanganyika to Zanzibar.

Historical records indicate that over 50,000 enslaved individuals were trafficked through Zanzibar each year at the height of the trade, with up to 80,000 dying before reaching their final destinations, such as Kelele Square and the slave market at Mkunazini.

Mr Soraga was responding to a question from Mwanakwerekwe representative Ameir Abdalla Ameir, who sought clarification on the government’s efforts to restore the route.

He suggested that this initiative could boost revenue and enhance the country’s profile as a heritage tourism destination.

The representative also inquired about reports of underground tunnels in Stone Town and asked what the government plans to do regarding their excavation and incorporation into tourism offerings.

In response, Mr Soraga acknowledged the reports and mentioned that the government is in the process of hiring a professional consultant to conduct a detailed study.

“We recognize the significance of this work,” he said.