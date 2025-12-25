Four accused of murder acquitted in Zanzibar

The prosecution alleged that on October 16, 2023, at around 1 p.m, in the Machomane area, Chakechake District, South Pemba Region, the four accused deliberately killed Mr Kombo, allegedly beating him to death after accusing him of stealing Sh300,000.
Arusha. The Zanzibar High Court has acquitted four individuals facing murder charges after the prosecution failed to prove the case against them.
Those acquitted are Anuar Mussa Omar, Yassir Mussa Omar, Ali Mussa Omar, and Yassir Moh’d Juma, charged with the murder of Said Seif Kombo.
The prosecution alleged that on October 16, 2023, at around 1 p.m, in the Machomane area, Chakechake District, South Pemba Region, the four accused deliberately killed Mr Kombo, allegedly beating him to death after accusing him of stealing Sh300,000.