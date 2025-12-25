Four accused of murder acquitted in Zanzibar

Arusha. The Zanzibar High Court has acquitted four individuals facing murder charges after the prosecution failed to prove the case against them.

Those acquitted are Anuar Mussa Omar, Yassir Mussa Omar, Ali Mussa Omar, and Yassir Moh’d Juma, charged with the murder of Said Seif Kombo.

The prosecution alleged that on October 16, 2023, at around 1 p.m, in the Machomane area, Chakechake District, South Pemba Region, the four accused deliberately killed Mr Kombo, allegedly beating him to death after accusing him of stealing Sh300,000.

The judgment was handed down on December 15, 2025, by Judge Mohamed Shein, who presided over the case.

Judge Shein stated that while the court was satisfied Mr Kombo’s death was not natural, the prosecution failed to provide direct or circumstantial evidence linking the accused to the murder.

The prosecution had intended to call 18 witnesses but only summoned 13, along with three exhibits.

Evidence indicated that the deceased was beaten by a group who accused him of stealing Sh300,000. He was taken to the hospital but later died.

The court heard testimony from 13 witnesses, including relatives, eyewitnesses, police officers, and a doctor.

However, no witness saw any of the accused strike or kill the deceased, and a thorough medical investigation had not conclusively determined the cause of death.

The court noted significant gaps in the investigation, including missing key witnesses and insufficient evidence linking any of the accused to the murder.

As a result, all four accused were found not guilty and acquitted, with the court noting that the right to appeal exists under the law.

The first witness, a relative, testified that he heard a knock at the door from an unknown person.

On hearing the noise, he opened the door and saw a group, including one suspect, Yassir, but he could not identify the others.

He said that when he asked about his brother, someone told him he was accused of stealing Sh300,000 and was being held by the third accused.

One of the accused requested their mother’s phone number and called her.

He claimed he saw his brother exhausted from the beatings, while the group left, witnessing one accused strike him with a wire. Later, he was informed that his brother had died.

The second witness, Mr Nahid Ngwali Faki, said he saw a group, including the accused, speaking with the deceased, who was healthy at the time.

They left with him in a car, but he did not know what happened.

He said they returned around 8 p.m., with the deceased in poor condition inside a Town Hiace vehicle.

The group carried various weapons, including wires, sticks, and machetes. Mr Kombo was bleeding due to injuries he sustained and later died in the hospital.

The third witness, Ms Asha Juma, a mother, said that while at her business, two young men arrived and spoke to the deceased.

Shortly after, a white car took him, and he later returned bleeding and injured. She identified the third and fourth accused in court.

Defence

The first accused told the court he was arrested and taken to the police station unarmed and had no connection to the murders.

He added that a doctor confirmed there were no marks or visible signs on the deceased’s body before death and denied any involvement.