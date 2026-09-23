From classrooms to cartels: How drug dealers are exploiting Zanzibar students









Unguja. A new study and reports from anti-narcotics experts have revealed that illicit drugs have crossed street boundaries and infiltrated primary and secondary schools, raising concern across Zanzibar.

Experts warn that the provision of education faces a serious threat, stressing that the primary purpose of schooling is to build intellectual capacity and shape behavior, outcomes that are severely undermined by substance addiction.

As the findings emerge, the Government has outlined measures to tackle the crisis, urging parents and guardians to cooperate closely.

Investigations conducted by specialists in various schools across Unguja have uncovered worrying results.

The Kidimni Treatment and Behaviour Modification Centre Manager, Mr Ali Yussuf Ali, told The Citizen’s sister newspaper, Mwananchi, that the situation in some schools was critical, noting that dealers had adapted their smuggling tactics following security clampdowns.

He explained that traffickers were now exploiting students, particularly girls, who are intercepted after leaving school.

He cited an incident in which a female student went missing for days before being tracked down within a drug trafficking network.

“There was a student in one school who disappeared for two days; parents thought she had married, little did they know she was with a drug network,” he said.

“When we followed up, we discovered she was in a rural area in North Unguja Region, and upon arrival, we found other female students from more than five schools gathered to transport drugs,” added Mr Ali.

Furthermore, Mr Ali said criminals cover all expenses for the students while continuously modifying their methods to evade detection.

“Initially, women were used in the business, but after being exposed, traffickers shifted to using students, especially females,” he noted.

Girls reportedly find it easier to carry narcotics by concealing them inside exercise book covers while wearing a baibui (abaya) similar to school uniform items to avoid suspicion.

Incidents in schools

At a primary school in Mbuzini, North Unguja Region, experts discovered Standard Five and Six pupils, under 15 years old, already struggling with drug use.

“This situation shows that young children are now the main targets of drug criminals,” warned Mr Ali.

Similarly, 15 students out of 26 tested at Mwanakwerekwe C School were found to be affected by drugs, representing more than 50 percent of those tested.

Another distressing incident occurred at Chuini School, where a group of students assaulted a teacher.

Investigations later revealed that seven of the eight students involved were active drug users.

“Only one student in that group was untouched, and those involved admitted to using drugs in front of experts and their parents,” said Mr Ali.

Parenting shortfalls

Child development and parenting expert Khadija Haji identified inadequate family guidance as a key factor behind young people's vulnerability, saying many modern parents confuse material provision with parenting.

“Provision involves supplying physical needs like a nice house, food, expensive clothing, good schooling, and car transport,” she explained.

Conversely, she said parenting involved giving instructions, training, prohibitions, and daily guidance.

“Today, many children are left to be raised by social networks like TikTok and cartoons carrying hidden messages,” she said, citing examples of characters smoking cigarettes to project a cool image, leading some youngsters to adopt electronic cigarettes (vapes) at a tender age.

Some parents acknowledged these shortcomings.

A parent who identified himself as Ayoub admitted, “Sometimes we parents contribute, because children do as they please while we are busy with other duties, making it hard to spot these challenges.”

Government response

In response, the government has issued a stern warning to criminals targeting learners, vowing through security organs to combat the trade around the clock.

Deputy Minister for Education and Vocational Training, Ms Khadija Salum Ali, said strict measures would be taken against anyone using students in the illegal trade.

“We will not play with this; we will ensure we fight day and night against those who want to ruin children's dreams by introducing them to drugs,” she stated.

Recently, Acting Minister in the First Vice-President’s Office, Mr Hamza Hassan Juma, informed the House of Representatives that the government was implementing robust measures to curb the menace.

Presenting the 2025 drug situation report, Mr Juma said total drug seizures had fallen to 533.552 kilogrammes from 729.587 kilogrammes in 2024.