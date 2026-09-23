Tanzania’s Rhino population rebounds after poaching nearly wiped them out









Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s rhino population has recovered to 302 after decades of poaching brought the species close to extinction, but conservationists say restoring numbers to historical levels will require sustained efforts to protect habitats, maintain genetic diversity and prevent renewed poaching.

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The latest figures come as Tanzania joins the world in marking World Rhino Day on September 22, an annual event aimed at raising awareness about the conservation of the five remaining rhino species.

Secretary of the Tanzania Wildlife Research Institute (Tawiri) Technical Committee for Rhino Conservation, Dr Victor Kakengi, said yesterday that Tanzania had about 10,000 rhinos before poaching in the 1970s and 1980s reduced the population to fewer than six animals.

“The population is increasing, but when you compare it with where we came from, we still have a very long way to go to reach the 10,000 rhinos we had in the past,” he said.

The latest census, conducted up to June 2025, recorded 302 rhinos. Dr Kakengi said authorities were strengthening anti-poaching operations and using technology to track the animals, monitor their movements and identify signs of attacks, illness or death.

“We need to know where they are, what they are doing and whether there has been an attack or signs that a rhino is sick or has died,” he said. Some monitoring systems can also track body temperature, helping conservationists detect changes in an animal’s condition.

Dr Kakengi mentioned threats to their survival, including habitat loss, human settlement and farming that has encroached on wildlife corridors, leaving some rhino populations isolated.

“Many areas that were previously connected have been left like islands, while wildlife corridors have been heavily encroached by people,” he said. To address declining genetic diversity, conservationists are moving rhinos between populations after assessing their genetic relationships.

“We are trying to move rhinos from one population to another after understanding how closely related they are. This allows us to mix different genetic lines and maintain genetic diversity,” he said.

He said the national rhino conservation strategy expired in 2024, although several of its measures remained in use.

Tanzania Association of Tour Operators (Tato) chairman Willbard Chambulo said government conservation efforts were beginning to produce results after the illegal rhino-horn trade severely reduced the population.

He called for more rhinos to be reintroduced into national parks where they had disappeared, saying this would strengthen both conservation and Tanzania’s Big Five tourism offering.

“Rhinos are very important to the Big Five. Tourists are happier when they see a rhino in its natural habitat,” he said. Tanzania Conservation and Heritage Initiative chief executive officer Contatine Akitanda said the country had lost more than 98 percent of its rhinos within a single generation, driven by organised poaching and international demand for rhino horn.

“Rhinos reproduce slowly, with a calf every two to four years, so every loss has a significant impact on the population,” he said.

Mr Akitanda said anti-poaching investment, surveillance technology and community involvement have helped reverse the decline.

He cited the increase from 142 rhinos in 2014 to 322 in 2025, although this figure differs from the 302 recorded in the latest Tawiri census. He also said Tanzania has reintroduced 18 white rhinos from South Africa, with 17 released into the Ngorongoro Crater.

Despite the recovery, Mr Akitanda warned that the population remained vulnerable and called for wildlife corridors to be restored, continued investment in rangers and technology, and stronger international cooperation to tackle the illegal rhino-horn trade.

“We need to reconnect habitats so rhinos can move and breed freely instead of being confined to isolated pockets,” he said.

He also urged the government to ensure communities living near rhino habitats benefit from conservation through employment, tourism revenue and other economic opportunities.