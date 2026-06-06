From Stone Town to the world: Zanzibar Magazine sets out to tell the island's story

Stone Town. Zanzibar's rich blend of culture, history and coastal beauty has long captivated visitors from around the world. Now, a new publication is seeking to tell a deeper story of the archipelago, one that goes beyond the postcard images of white-sand beaches and turquoise waters.

Zanzibar Magazine officially launched its inaugural issue this week during an exclusive event at Park Hyatt Zanzibar, bringing together government officials, tourism stakeholders, investors, creatives and members of the diplomatic community.

Positioned as a premium lifestyle and culture publication, the magazine aims to showcase Zanzibar's diverse identity through stories on travel, hospitality, heritage, entrepreneurship, fashion, wellness and the creative economy.

Speaking during the launch, Zanzibar's Minister of Labour and Investment, Shariff Ali Shariff, underscored the growing role of storytelling and destination branding in strengthening the island's position as a tourism and investment hub.

He noted that Zanzibar continues to attract international attention as a competitive destination and that platforms such as Zanzibar Magazine can play an important role in shaping global perceptions of the islands.

For founder and editor Rosemary Kokuhilwa, the publication represents an opportunity to spotlight the people and stories that often remain hidden behind Zanzibar's internationally recognised tourism image.

"Beyond the postcard image are incredible people, businesses, creatives and stories that deserve to be seen and celebrated," she said during the launch.

The first edition features a curated collection of stories and visual narratives that explore Zanzibar's heritage, contemporary culture and evolving identity. The publication also seeks to create stronger links between the tourism industry, creative sector and private businesses operating on the islands.

The launch comes at a time when destinations worldwide are increasingly turning to high-quality storytelling and cultural content to attract visitors seeking authentic travel experiences.

With planned distribution across regional and international markets, Zanzibar Magazine hopes to serve as both a cultural ambassador and a platform for promoting tourism, investment and creative talent.