Fumba Town at 10: From bold vision to a model for Africa’s sustainable urban future

Zanzibar. Visitors arriving on the isles today often remark on a new kind of atmosphere, one shaped not only by warm breezes and ocean views, but by a growing culture of eco-conscious living.

Over the past decade, Zanzibar has undergone a quiet architectural and social shift, and nowhere is this transformation more visible than in Fumba Town.

Yet a decade ago, this stretch of the southwestern coast was largely untouched, its future uncertain. The idea of building a modern, sustainable township here, privately developed and driven by green principles, felt ambitious, even improbable. Tanzania had not seen anything quite like it, and scepticism was widespread.

Today, that idea has transformed into a thriving community of more than 1,500 residents, over 800 completed homes, and a growing ecosystem of businesses, schools, and public spaces marking a full decade of progress, innovation, and community life.

Launched in 2015 by CPS Africa, Fumba Town set out to redefine urban living in East Africa by demonstrating that sustainability, affordability, and modern design can coexist.

CPS Africa CEO Sebastian Dietzold presents a framed image to former President Ali Mohamed Shein during an event held at Fumba Town.

The project has since emerged as a flagship example of how private investment and public policy can combine to shape greener, more inclusive African cities.

From skepticism to success

Reflecting on the past decade, CPS Africa CEO Sebastian Dietzold says the greatest early challenge was not technical — but psychological.

“The biggest challenge was belief,” Dietzold explains. “There was no model for a private, sustainable township in Zanzibar — or even in the wider region. People loved the idea, but few thought it could work. We had to build trust first — with buyers, regulators, and the local community — before we could build anything physical.”

The breakthrough came when the first families moved in. Shops opened, children enrolled in school, and the town came alive.

“Once people could see it and feel it, everything changed,” he recalls. “Fumba taught us that if you hold the line on purpose and quality, the market — and the mindset — will follow.”

An aerial view of Fumba Town today

A Sustainable vision brought to life

What distinguishes Fumba Town is its deep commitment to environmental responsibility — not as branding, but as a guiding philosophy.

“We never treated sustainability as a marketing phrase — it was our starting point,” Dietzold says.

Three innovations have been particularly transformative: Engineered timber construction, which reduces carbon emissions, lowers dependence on scarce building sand, and speeds up construction.

The renewable energy and independent water systems, including solar roofs, rainwater harvesting, and decentralized wastewater treatment.

And, a circular economy approach, with community education, local sourcing, recycling, and reuse built into the town’s operations.

These practices have made Fumba Town one of the most self-reliant developments in the region. And now, CPS is scaling up. The new SuperTimber2000 factory in Zanzibar will produce engineered timber components locally, supporting both sustainability and job creation. District-level solar grids and digital monitoring systems for water, waste, and energy are also being rolled out.

Dietzold sums it up:“The next phase will move from ‘sustainable buildings’ to a truly smart, circular city model.

Putting the details together: CPS Africa CEO Sebastian Dietzold (Right) leads the rest of the team

A vibrant community takes root

Beyond its green architecture, Fumba Town has blossomed into a lively community. Green courtyards, cafés, boutiques, playgrounds, weekend markets, and the Fumba Academy have made the town not just livable, but socially dynamic.

“For us, it’s not just about the houses — it’s the people,” says one of the residents. “We’ve built friendships, shared gardens, and a lifestyle that feels both global and local.”

The completion of icons like The Soul Paje and Fumba Townhouses, Apartments and Villas has attracted a diversepool of local and international homeowners, strengthening the town’s identity as a cosmopolitan enclave.

The early days of the construction

Driving skills, jobs and local growth

Fumba Town has created hundreds of jobs and helped train a new generation of Zanzibari professionals — from engineers and carpenters to solar technicians and entrepreneurs.

Through partnerships with training institutions and local suppliers, CPS has contributed to the island’s shift toward a greener, knowledge-driven economy.

This alignment is no accident. Dietzold says the next decade will build even more clearly on Zanzibar’s Vision 2050.

“We’re introducing new lifestyle and innovation clusters — a business district, smart homes for local professionals, and a tech and education campus. Fumba is already living the Vision 2050 ideal of green, inclusive, knowledge-based development.”

A new city is born

A blueprint for African cities

As Fumba Town gains international recognition, Dietzold believes its broader value is as a replicable model for African urban growth.

“Fumba is already being looked at as a proof of concept,” he notes. “But what’s transferable is not just the architecture — it’s the framework: strong public–private collaboration, community-first planning, and sustainability that makes business sense.”

His message to other African cities is clear:

“Africa doesn’t need to copy global models — it can define its own. Fumba shows that we can build cities that work for people and the planet, right here at home.”

Fumba 2035: Scaling the vision

As Fumba Town moves into its second decade, CPS is gearing up for its most ambitious expansion yet — a phase that will deepen the township’s role as a model of sustainable, future-focused urban living.

The upcoming development plans include a fully-fledged hospitality and business district, a dedicated technology and education hub, an expanded portfolio of affordable smart homes, and district-wide renewable energy systems designed to enhance efficiency and self-reliance.

The next phase will also introduce upgraded health, recreation, and mobility infrastructure to support a growing and increasingly diverse population.

“The next 10 years will be about scaling the model,” says CEO Sebastian Dietzold. “Sustainable development is not a luxury — it’s the foundation of a resilient future.”

The Pavillion area



A Decade that reshaped Zanzibar’s urban story

From a blank shoreline to a pioneering eco-town, Fumba’s journey reflects the spirit of a modern Zanzibar — innovative, inclusive, and forward-looking. As CPS Africa, residents, and partners celebrate the 10-year milestone, one truth stands out: