How $250 million Infinity Hills project will redefine Zanzibar’s urban living

Unguja. Zanzibar’s skyline is about to change, this is after Infinity Developments launched a $250 million residential and mixed-use development aimed at redefining contemporary urban living on the islands.

The project, known as Infinity Hills, is located in Kikwajuni near Stone Town and will feature more than 1,100 apartments alongside retail, office and lifestyle amenities.

According to the developer, the launch follows the completion of all regulatory approvals, clearing the way for construction to begin under a phased development plan.

Chairman and chief executive Samuel Saba said the project reflects the company’s long-term commitment to building high-quality, future-ready communities in Zanzibar.

“It brings me great pleasure to introduce Infinity Hills, a visionary residential community designed to offer a seamless blend of comfort, convenience and modern elegance,” he said, noting that the development aims to complement the island’s unique character while providing a refined urban lifestyle.

Integrated living concept

Infinity Hills will comprise 1,112 residential units — including studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments — supported by commercial and recreational facilities.

Planned amenities include landscaped gardens, a community swimming pool, cafés, kiosks, a children’s play area and open public spaces. The development will also sit near a landscaped park and within walking distance of the beach.

Residents will benefit from proximity to key social infrastructure, including the planned GEMS Zanzibar International School and nearby healthcare facilities.

The project will also be supported by the upcoming Infinity Hills Mall, which will host retail outlets, food and beverage establishments and modern office spaces within a dedicated commercial block.

“We have designed Infinity Hills to integrate homes, business and lifestyle amenities within one cohesive environment,” Mr Saba said. “This enhances convenience for residents while creating a vibrant economic hub for the wider community.”

Investment potential

Infinity Developments said the project also presents a significant investment opportunity, citing rising demand for high-quality residential property in Zanzibar.

Key features highlighted by the developer include the prime location near Stone Town, access to one of the island’s largest public parks, proximity to the coastline, eligibility for foreign ownership and professionally managed rental services after purchase.

Mr Saba said the development is designed to deliver strong rental yields, long-term capital appreciation and managed investment solutions for buyers.

“With state-of-the-art finishes, premium amenities and a strategic location, this project redefines luxury living in Zanzibar,” he said.