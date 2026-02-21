Karume, Shein lead CCM–ACT talks to resolve Zanzibar political stalemate

Unguja. CCM has publicly confirmed ongoing talks with ACT Wazalendo aimed at resolving the political stalemate that followed the General Election held on October 29, 2025.

Previously, ACT Wazalendo National Chairman, Mr Othman Masoud Othman had, on several occasions in Unguja and Pemba, acknowledged that dialogue was under way to reach a political settlement in Zanzibar.

However, CCM had remained silent on the matter until now.

According to CCM, progress in the negotiations was reported during a meeting of the party’s Special National Executive Committee (NEC) held on February 19, 2026, at the party’s Kisiwandui headquarters in Zanzibar, chaired by President Hussein Ali Mwinyi.

In a statement issued on Saturday, February 21, 2026, the NEC Secretary Special Committee for Ideology, Publicity and Training in Zanzibar, Mr Khamis Mbeto Khamis, said CCM had received an update on the talks seeking a political settlement and continuation of the Government of National Unity (GNU) in Zanzibar.

He noted that the discussions are being overseen by former Zanzibar presidents Amani Abeid Karume and Ali Mohamed Shein.

Apart from the two senior leaders, neither side has disclosed the identities of other participants, nor does the agenda remain confidential.

Mr Mbeto said the talks are focused on reviewing various political and legal disputes, shortcomings and irregularities, with the aim of addressing them.

“During the discussions, any legal flaws identified will be submitted to the Representative Council for amendment in accordance with the 1984 Zanzibar Constitution,” he said.

“The Special NEC Committee has received information that the talks between CCM and ACT Wazalendo are continuing. The agenda remains confidential. Once an outcome is reached, both parties will announce it jointly,” added Mr Mbeto.

He added that any matter requiring legal reform would be forwarded to the House of Representatives.

“For example, you cannot abolish early voting without first amending the relevant law,” he explained.

Mr Mbeto described the negotiations as being conducted in good faith for the future and prosperity of Zanzibar and its citizens, adding that delegates would report back to their respective parties before further decisions are taken by the top organs.

ACT Wazalendo position

Speaking recently to party leaders and members in Unguja, Mr Othman said that between November 8, 2025, and February 3, 2026, the two sides held six meetings to deliberate on how to resolve the political deadlock arising from the October 2025 General Election.

He said before the talks began, the party leadership sought approval and clear negotiation guidelines from its Central Committee, stressing that their primary focus was not on securing government positions but on rectifying flaws in the electoral system.

“Our priority is not negotiating how many posts we get in the GNU, but identifying what went wrong and correcting it,” he said.

Mr Othman added that the party’s participation in the election and subsequent actions had exposed weaknesses in the country’s systems, underlining the need to strengthen institutions, accountability and respect for the Constitution.

“The right of this country is to have leaders elected according to our Constitution. If you have no right to vote or be elected, it is as though you are still under colonial rule,” he said.

He stressed the need to continue both legal and political efforts to ensure Zanzibar upholds the rule of law and democratic governance.

“It is our responsibility to continue the legal and political struggle to build our country on justice and the rule of law,” he emphasised.

He also urged public servants to serve all citizens impartially, regardless of political affiliation, noting that the Attorney General’s duty is to ensure justice for every citizen.

Other voices

Former ACT Wazalendo chairman Juma Duni Haji said the decisions being taken now would positively shape future generations.

“I told my colleagues that 60 years from now we will not be here, but we are the ones deciding today what that future will look like. We must think about them,” he said.

ACT Wazalendo Zanzibar Vice-Chairman Ismail Jussa said the negotiations are being handled carefully and guided by principles of confidentiality and dialogue ethics.

“Our goals are long-term. Not everything can be discussed publicly at this stage because of the rules and ethics of negotiations,” he said.

The talks continue to attract close attention from political and social stakeholders, with hopes that a consensus will strengthen democracy and political stability in Zanzibar.

Political analyst from the State University of Zanzibar (Suza), Prof Ali Makame Ussi welcomed the initiative, saying it was more beneficial to prioritise national interests over partisan politics.

He noted that Zanzibar has experienced difficult periods of political division in the past, which carried significant consequences, and warned against a return to such instability.