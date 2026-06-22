Mwinyi appoints Mansura Mossi Kassim as Zanzibar Chief Secretary

Unguja. Zanzibar President Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi has appointed Ms Mansura Mossi Kassim as Secretary of the Revolutionary Council and Chief Secretary of the Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar (RGZ).

Before her appointment, Ms Kassim was Permanent Secretary in the Office of the President responsible for Constitution, Legal Affairs, Public Service, and Good Governance.

A press statement issued on Monday, June 22, 2026, and signed by Acting Chief Secretary, Mr Saleh Juma Mussa, the appointment takes immediate effect.

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“The Chief Secretary will be sworn in on Wednesday, June 24, 2026, at 10:00 am at the State House in Zanzibar,” reads part of the press statement.

Ms Kassim replaces former Chief Secretary Zena Said, who was appointed by President Samia Suluhu Hassan as Tanzania’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia.

Ms Said had served as Chief Secretary since 2021 after President Mwinyi assumed office, remaining in post until March this year when she was reassigned to diplomatic service.

During her public service career, Ms Kassim began as an ordinary employee in the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock, before later being appointed director within the same ministry during the administration of the Seventh Phase Government under President Dr Ali Mohamed Shein.

After assuming office, Dr Mwinyi appointed her Deputy Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Constitution, Legal Affairs, Public Service, and Good Governance, a post she held until last year when she was promoted to Permanent Secretary in the same ministry.