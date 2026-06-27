Mwinyi calls for new strategies in anti-drug fight in Zanzibar

Unguja. Zanzibar President Hussein Mwinyi has directed institutions involved in combating drug trafficking to develop new strategies in response to changing tactics employed by those involved in the illicit trade.

He said that despite progress made in combating narcotics, authorities continue to face challenges arising from constantly evolving criminal methods, including the production of new synthetic drugs designed to resemble traditional narcotics.

President Mwinyi made the remarks on June 27, 2026, in a speech delivered on his behalf by Zanzibar Second Vice-President Hemed Suleiman Abdullah during an event marking the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking in Zanzibar.

“I direct institutions involved in this fight to strengthen cooperation, accountability and professionalism, understand the tactics used by these criminals and ensure laws are properly enforced,” he said.

He said drug traffickers had increasingly adopted technology in conducting illegal trade activities, while social media was also being used to influence young people.

According to President Mwinyi, efforts to combat narcotics cannot succeed through legal enforcement alone without adequate investment in education, upbringing and awareness campaigns that encourage young people to engage in economic activities.

“I remind families, which form the first line of defence against drug abuse, to strengthen efforts in promoting values, education and good communication within households. Failure to do so creates gaps that can be exploited by drug traffickers,” he said.

He also said the Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar had taken various measures to tackle drug-related crimes, including establishing the Zanzibar Drug Control and Enforcement Authority.

Among achievements recorded since the authority was established, he said, was the dismantling of major drug trafficking networks.

According to President Mwinyi, four criminal networks involved in trafficking heroin, khat and mixing narcotics into various food products within Zanzibar and internationally were identified and dismantled during the 2025/26 financial year.

The government has also strengthened rehabilitation and treatment services through the establishment of a treatment centre in Kidimni, Central District in South Unguja Region, where 769 people affected by drug abuse have been registered for treatment and support services.

Acting Minister of State in the Office of the First Vice-President Hamza Hassan Juma said drug trafficking was controlled by wealthy individuals operating through organised systems and called on the government to provide more equipment to help authorities tackle technologically driven criminal operations.

He said there was a need for all citizens, including shehas and leaders at various levels, to unite in the fight against drugs in Zanzibar.

Meanwhile, Zanzibar Drug Control and Enforcement Authority Commissioner General Colonel Burhani Zubeiri Nassoro said the authority had successfully dismantled four major networks involved in the transportation and distribution of narcotics.

He said cooperation between Zanzibar and mainland Tanzania anti-drug authorities had contributed to reducing drug-related crimes.

“We will continue this cooperation to ensure we build a nation with strong young people because a nation without strong youth is a nation without a future,” he said.