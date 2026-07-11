Mwinyi: Efficient justice system vital for public trust, development

Unguja. Zanzibar President Hussein Ali Mwinyi said sustainable development cannot be achieved without peace, while lasting peace depends on respect for the rule of law.

Dr Mwinyi made the remarks on Saturday, July 11, 2026, in a speech delivered by Zanzibar Second Vice-President Hemed Suleiman Abdulla during celebrations to mark the 24th anniversary of the establishment of the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), held at Madinat Al Bahri in Unguja.

The event also coincided with the launch of the Case File Management System (CFMS) and legal guidelines.

Dr Mwinyi said an effective criminal justice system was essential in protecting citizens’ rights, strengthening public confidence in state institutions and creating a secure environment for investment and economic development.

He added that such a system played a critical role in combating crimes including corruption, drug trafficking, cybercrime, economic sabotage, money laundering, violence and abuse.

“The government will continue strengthening its institutions so that they are able to effectively address these challenges, which continue to change every day,” said Dr Mwinyi.

He said the government had increased the number of employees at the DPP’s Office from eight prosecutors at its establishment to 75 currently.

He said the government had also improved staff welfare, enhanced working conditions and invested in modern technology while building the capacity of prosecutors and investigators, in collaboration with development partners, to address emerging technology-related crimes.

Dr Mwinyi urged leaders and workers in the justice sector to invest in knowledge, innovation and modern systems while carrying out their duties with integrity, patriotism, professionalism, and in accordance with public service ethics.

“I urge leaders and employees in the legal and justice sector to invest in knowledge, innovation and the use of modern systems, and continue performing your duties with integrity, patriotism, professionalism and in accordance with public service ethics,” he said.

Dr Mwinyi commended the DPP’s Office for introducing the ‘Talk to the DPP’ platform and a digital case file management system, saying the initiatives would improve service delivery and strengthen accountability.

DPP outlines achievements

DPP Mgeni Jailani Jecha said the office was marking 24 years since its establishment, having grown from eight lawyers to 137 staff members.

He said the Zanzibar Constitution mandates the office to safeguard justice, adding that the anniversary provided an opportunity to assess achievements made and identify areas for improving justice delivery.

Mr Jecha said digital transformation had accelerated the movement of case files, helped ensure suspects were transferred without delays and increased transparency and public confidence in the justice system.

He added that the office planned to spend Sh11 billion on constructing regional and district offices to improve access to prosecution services.

Despite the progress made, Mr Jecha said the office continued to face transport challenges, partly due to the growing number of courts across Zanzibar.

Minister of State in the President’s Office responsible for Constitution, Good Governance and Public Service, Mr Haroun Ali Suleiman, said the DPP’s Office deserved greater attention in improving employees’ welfare because of its important role in serving citizens.