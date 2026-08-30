Othman: ACT Wazalendo is committed to protecting citizens’ rights, lives

Unguja. ACT Wazalendo National Chairman Othman Massoud Othman has said the party’s engagements with various institutions established that citizens are tired of participating in actions that result in loss of life.

The party's chairman made the remarks on Sunday, August 30, 2026, during a meeting with religious leaders, sheikhs and imams in held in Unguja, Zanzibar.

He said after reaching that conclusion, the party decided to protect citizens’ right to life after recognising the possibility of more serious consequences.

This was why it chose to participate in the election process and ensure it ended peacefully.

He said Zanzibar had previously become accustomed to conflicts following every General Election, with some escalating into violence and loss of life.

Therefore, he said, citizens had become tired of such incidents, and his party was not prepared to allow them to recur, which was why it took the lead in efforts to prevent them.

“The party’s engagements with various institutions established that citizens are tired of participating in actions that result in loss of life,” he said.

He said the party had also taken steps to protect the property and dignity of Zanzibar’s people, enabling them to continue living without fear.

Mr Othman also said the joint statement was based on an agenda aimed at helping the country move forward safely, regardless of the interests of political parties and groups, with the goal of rebuilding areas where the country had suffered setbacks.

He said this was why the party had agreed on seven issues intended to help the nation move forward peacefully.

On the Constitution, he said it provides guidance on how the country should be governed and defines citizens’ rights, including the right to hold the government accountable and question it when it acts contrary to established procedures.

“We have decided that the basis for governing the country should be a Constitution that protects citizens’ rights without discrimination or hatred,” he said.

He also commended the Zanzibar Imams Association (Jumaza) for continuing to urge leaders and citizens to promote unity and solidarity to preserve peace in the country.

For his part, the association’s Executive Secretary, Ali Abdalla Amour, said religious leaders had been at the forefront of promoting peace, although it often disappeared after elections.

He said they were pleased that the election held on October 29, 2025, had not left citizens suffering and had ended peacefullyy.

Jumaza Deputy Amir Mohamed Haji Omar said some people had approached them for advice on ongoing issues and sought clarification on the joint statement witnessed on July 9, 2026.

Giving his views during the meeting, Sheikh Is-haka Vuai Kidawa said citizens had now lost confidence in elections because they did not know what they were voting for.