Rostam, Shivji join in calls to reform education

Unguja. Calls for reform in Tanzania’s education system yesterday gained a new weight following concerns raised by some stakeholders during the second edition of the Seif Sharif Hamad annual conference.

Those who added voice yesterday included Prof Issa Shivji of the University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM) and Tanzania’s business tycoon Rostam Aziz.

The Seif Sharif Hamad annual conference is an event organized by the Maalim Seif Foundation (MSF) aimed at promoting his legacy of upholding democracy and its ideals.

Other issues include engagement in programmes that contribute to reconciliation, mutual respect, conflict resolution, peaceful coexistence, harmony and cooperation among individuals.

Speaking during the two-day event in Zanzibar, Prof Shivji said the current education system required major shake ups in order to meet the present demands.

The retired UDSM don said failure in reforming the country’s education systems would turn Tanzania into a country whose people are lacking in skills and critical thinking.

“The situation isn’t good on the ground because the present system doesn’t provide context for issues. Therefore, we should thoroughly contemplate this issue,” he said.

Mr Aziz seconded Prof Shivji saying major reforms in the sector should aim at teaching and building the capacity of children.

“We should review how we teach our children and the means we use at getting teachers for our schools. We should look at the curriculum used both in Tanzania Mainland and Zanzibar that fulfilled demands of the past,” he said.

But, he also castigated the government for allowing some unscrupulous foreigners masquerading as traders.

He urged the government to act. He gave an example of cases in Mafinga and Mtwara where these ‘traders’ have been peddling merchandise on streets, starting casinos and engaging in small business under the guise of ‘foreign investors’.

The calls for reforming the education system come at a time the government through the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology was spearheading review of the education policy.

In their views, some stakeholders have suggested that basic and compulsory education should be extended to Form Four.

According to stakeholders Standard Seven in the new arrangement needs to be scrapped so that primary school pupils would switch to secondary education after completion of Standard Six.

Opening the event, Zanzibar’s First Vice President Othman Masoud Othman said there was a need to reflect, assess and find out if issues that were fought for by the legendary politician and father of reconciliation politics Seif Sharif Hamad were being upheld.

Switzerland Ambassador to Tanzania Didier Chassot said Mr Hamad would be remembered for his civilised politics that discouraged violence, discrimination and bullying.

Mr Hamad passed away on February 17, 2021 at Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH), where he was receiving treatment.