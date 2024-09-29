Tanzania's opposition party ACT Wazalendo calls for visionary leadership to unlock Pemba

Chake, Pemba. The opposition party ACT Wazalendo – Zanzibar has emphasized that visionary leadership and good governance are essential for the development of Pemba Island.

Speaking during the second leg of their tour across four districts in Pemba at Konde, party national chairman and First Vice President Othman Masoud Othman highlighted the persistent issues in Micheweni, despite its abundant resources.

He drew comparisons to other island nations, like the Maldives, stating it is perplexing that a larger district like Micheweni remains underdeveloped.

“We can only escape this quagmire by doing things differently. We can’t expect the same old solutions from the same people. We must return to the basics and respect the electorate who determine their own governance and aspirations,” he said.





Othman further pointed out that those who gain power through electoral manipulation cannot be held accountable, as they are not genuinely chosen by the people.

Party Vice Chairman Ismail Jussa Ladhu also spoke at the rally, criticizing the ruling party’s 2020 promises to “unlock” Pemba as mere illusions.

“Who locked Pemba?” he asked, noting that the ruling party has been in power for 60 years yet continues to make the same unfulfilled promises.

He asserted that Pemba's fertile soil and favorable climate should be enough to realize its potential. “Rhetoric from politicians without action will lead to nothing,” he added.

Jussa, who has been in the opposition since Tanzania's reintroduction of multiparty politics, argued that critical infrastructure such as a seaport and an international airport are necessary for the island’s growth.

“We want to see international flights landing in Pemba and large ships docking here; that’s the only way we can help the island and its residents achieve their dreams,” he said.

The outspoken politician also subtly criticized Second Vice President Hemed Suleiman's recent comments about poverty, child growth issues, unemployment, and climate change as key challenges facing Zanzibar.

“They promised 300,000 jobs. Have you seen those jobs? Now they complain about problems they should be solving themselves,” Jussa remarked.

The party's rallies in Zanzibar align with the mainland's second-phase tour, which began on September 11.

This initiative aims to strengthen grassroots presence and rally support for the upcoming local government elections scheduled for November 2024.

The first phase of the tour, which occurred from July 22 to August 17, 2024, covered 125 constituencies across 22 regions under the initiative #Miezi10 #WanachamaMilioni10.