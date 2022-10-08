TRA to seize, auction Turky’s assets over Sh308.5 million unpaid tax

Unguja. Zanzibar businessman and politician Toufky Salum Turky could lose his property to the Tanzania Revenue Authority should he fail to pay taxes that amount to Sh308.5 million.

According to the Tanzania revenue Authority, (TRA) Turky’s assets will be seized should he fail the tax payment for the Marcedes Benz G wagon which he imported in January, 2022.

Speaking to Reporters TRA’s deputy commissioner Juma Bakary Hassan said the businessman on October 3,had requested to pay the taxes in installments, something that the taxman has rejected.

“We have instructed him to pay as required by the law and should he fail to do so we shall seize his property through his guarantor to ensure that government tax is paid,” said the deputy commissioner.

According to the authority’s official, apart from the car, Turky’s bag company also owes TRA some Sh170.5 million.

Tax exemption applications which he applied for have been rejected twice by the minister of state in the President’s Office, finance and planning despite being approved by the executive director of the Zanzibar Investment Promotions Authority (ZIPA) Sharif Ali Sharif.

TRA says that the car was released to the businessman before completing tax payments after he was guaranteed by a financial institution as they continued to process a tax exemption through the Zanzibar Bag Factory project.

The officials, however, say they did not allow the businessman to use the car, instead he was allowed to take it away from the port to avoid attracting further port charges.

Zanzibar’s finance and planning Minister Dr Saada Mkuya said the tax exemption was rejected because it was in violation of the investment laws of Zanzibar.