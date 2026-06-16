Zanzibar anti-graft body recovers Sh33 billion, files 54 cases in court

Minister of State in the President’s Office for Constitution, Legal Affairs, Public Service and Good Governance, Mr Haroun Ali Suleiman, responds to questions in the House on Tuesday, June 16, 2026, during a session at Chukwani in Unguja, Zanzibar. PHOTO | JESSE MIKOFU

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By  Jesse Mikofu

Mwandishi wa Habari

Mwananchi

Unguja. The Zanzibar Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Authority (Zaeca) has recovered and safeguarded Sh33.346 billion ($238,477) over the past five years (2020–2026), the government said.

Of the recovered amount, Sh30.375 billion ($231,578) was returned to the government, while Sh2.971 billion ($6,899) was returned to citizens.

This was stated on Tuesday, June 16, 2026, by the Minister of State in the President’s Office (Constitution, Legal Affairs, Public Service and Good Governance), Mr Haroun Ali Suleiman, while responding to questions in the House of Representatives at Chukwani in Unguja.

Mr Suleiman was responding to Chambani Representative, Mr Mahmoud Shineni Ali, who questioned Zaeca’s effectiveness and alleged declining public trust, particularly over perceived silence on cases involving public officials.

The MP also asked why the authority had failed to track losses of billions of shillings annually, as reported by the Controller and Auditor General (CAG), and how many cases had been investigated and prosecuted between 2020 and 2026.

In response, Mr Suleiman said Zaeca remained a key institution in protecting public resources, noting that it had made significant recoveries and brought offenders to justice.

“The authority also plays a role in monitoring government revenue collection, development projects, and other uses of public funds,” he added.

He dismissed claims that Zaeca had failed to follow up on CAG-reported losses, saying all allegations had been addressed and appropriate measures taken.

During the period under review, he said Zaeca filed 54 cases in court, of which 48 were concluded, and six were ongoing.

“Of the 48 concluded cases, 20 were decided in favour of the government, 21 were lost, and seven were withdrawn,” he added.

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