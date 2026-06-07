Zanzibar attracts $50 million real estate investment as Floton unveils three projects

Zanzibar. Real estate developer Floton Africa has unveiled three Zanzibar Investment Promotion Authority (ZIPA)-approved property projects with a combined development value exceeding $50 million, underscoring growing investor interest in the Isles' tourism and property sectors.

The projects—Rivora Beach Club & Residences, Hola Paje and YOLO Residences—were presented during the ZIPA Investment Summit 2026, where the company participated as a platinum sponsor and exhibitor.

The developments are expected to add new residential and tourism-linked facilities as Zanzibar continues to attract foreign investment amid sustained growth in visitor arrivals and demand for property.

According to the company, the projects are intended to cater to a range of buyers and investors seeking opportunities in Zanzibar's expanding real estate market.

Among the developments is Rivora Beach Club & Residences, a beachfront project that combines residential units with hospitality, leisure and wellness facilities.

The second project, Hola Paje, is planned in the rapidly developing Paje area, which has emerged as one of Zanzibar's busiest tourism destinations and a growing hub for remote workers and property investors.

YOLO Residences, meanwhile, is designed as a residential development targeting both long-term residents and property investors amid rising demand for housing linked to the tourism economy.

Speaking during the summit, Director of Floton Africa, Swapna Brahmaroutu, said the company was seeking to expand its footprint in Zanzibar through projects aimed at meeting growing demand for residential and tourism-related property.

The investment comes as Zanzibar continues efforts to attract foreign capital into strategic sectors, including tourism, real estate and infrastructure, with authorities positioning the Isles as a regional investment destination.