Zanzibar bags three top African tourism titles

Zanzibar. Zanzibar has scooped three major titles at the 2026 World Travel Awards (WTA) as the islands continue to attract record numbers of international visitors.

The awards which include Africa’s Leading Beach Destination, Africa’s Leading Festival & Event Destination and Africa’s Leading Regional Tourist Board were delivered at the WTA Africa Gala Ceremony held on Friday at Diamonds Bijoux Zanzibar.

The triple win comes as Zanzibar records growth in international tourist arrivals, with the number of visitors reaching a record 917,167 in 2025, up from 736,755 the previous year.

According to the Ministry of Tourism and Heritage, the destination continued its strong performance in 2026, recording about 508,747 international arrivals between January and July. July alone registered 107,801 visitors—the highest number recorded in the month in Zanzibar’s history.

The awards ceremony brought together about 300 delegates, including government officials, tourism industry leaders, hotel and airline executives, tour operators, investors and representatives of tourism boards from across Africa.

Zanzibar was also nominated for Africa’s Leading Cruise Port but the award went to the Port of Cape Town in South Africa.

Acting Minister for Tourism and Heritage, Mr Mudrik Ramadhan Soraga, said hosting the awards was itself a vote of confidence in Zanzibar’s growing international profile.

“Our objective is not only to increase visitor numbers, but to develop tourism that creates jobs, attracts investment, supports local businesses and protects our environment,” he said.

Tourism is a major pillar of Zanzibar’s economy, contributing about 30 percent, according to the government.

Its economic impact extends beyond hotels, airlines and tour operators, supporting activities ranging from agriculture and fisheries to transport, trade and construction.

Zanzibar Commission for Tourism Executive Secretary Arif Abbas Manji said the latest accolades should be seen as recognition of the contribution made by people across the islands’ economy.

“These awards belong to all Zanzibaris. Behind every visitor there is a farmer, fisherman, driver, tour guide, hotel worker, artist, trader and many others whose livelihoods are connected to tourism,” he said.

Mr Manji said the awards should not be viewed simply as trophies but as an incentive for the sector to raise its standards further.