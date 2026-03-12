Zanzibar collects $1m monthly from visitor mandatory travel insurance

Unguja. The Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar (RGZ) collects about $1 million (Sh2.6 billion) each month from mandatory insurance for visitors entering the islands.

The policy, introduced on October 1, 2024, requires all travellers to pay $44 (Sh118,404) per entry.

However, the fee is halved to $22 (Sh59,390) for visitors from East African Community (EAC) member states to promote regional economic, social, and political cooperation.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, 12 March 2026, to highlight the ministry’s achievements, Finance and Planning Minister Dr Juma Malik Akil said the funds collected cover services for visitors, with the remainder allocated to support the health sector.

“We have encountered cases, especially among investors and tourists, who on arrival face challenges. Often, it is unclear who should assist, and the government incurs treatment costs. That is why we implemented this system, to ensure anyone facing difficulties can be helped,” said Dr Malik.

He added that special hospitals and designated service areas have been set aside to provide care under the insurance, shielding visitors from possible difficulties while in the islands.

The minister explained that monthly collections fluctuate depending on visitor numbers, averaging around $1 million (Sh2.6 billion).

Although he did not specify total revenue since the insurance began, estimates suggest that over the 16 months since its introduction, RGZ has collected more than Sh41 billion.

“These funds assist those who face problems, but if no incidents occur, the money is directed to health services,” he said.

Eleven hospitals across Zanzibar require operational resources and other health support, and the funds help sustain these services.

Dr Malik said the government has established the Zanzibar Health Services Fund (ZHSF), financed by government employees and the state, to provide insurance services for all citizens, whether employed or not.

“Through this fund, every eligible Zanzibari can access treatment, even those without regular income,” he said, noting that the fund has strengthened health services across the islands.

“Previously, services were inadequate, but hospitals have improved. As we expand the fund, we aim to ensure no one is left untreated,” he added.

Addressing complaints from citizens about being charged the fee twice when travelling between Zanzibar and Dar es Salaam, Dr Malik admitted some officials act improperly despite regular instructions.

“We have made it clear that a citizen should not be inconvenienced; once payment is made in Dar es Salaam, it should not be required again in Zanzibar. Any repeated charges are due to officials failing to follow procedures, not the government,” he said.

He gave an example: “If someone carries a purchased laptop with a receipt, the official should verify it, not demand payment again. Such cases result from individual discretion, not government policy,” added Dr Malik.

Some citizens affected by double charges said the practice causes inconvenience and unnecessary costs.