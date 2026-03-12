Traders’ challenges at Dar es Salaam Port tabled before lawmakers

Dodoma. The Tanzania Customs Agents Association (Tacas) has submitted 10 grievances to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Infrastructure, outlining challenges faced by traders.

The agents appeared before the committee on Thursday, March 12, 2026, chaired by Tanganyika Member of Parliament, Mr Selemani Kakoso, CCM, seeking Parliament’s intervention to “cast an eye” on the issues.

However, Mr Kakoso said the matter could not be discussed in detail at that stage, noting that the committee will soon visit Dar es Salaam Port to assess the situation firsthand.

Related National Tanzania suspends new Port charges until July 1 after stakeholder outcry

Tacas chairman, Mr Ephrahim Mwakusye, cited congestion caused by large cargo volumes and queues of vessels as a major problem.

He said these challenges impede the port’s efficiency, with cargo volumes and vessel queues exceeding its capacity.

Mr Mwakusye urged the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Infrastructure to “cast its eye” and urgently find solutions to prevent the nation from losing revenue.

He explained that presenting the grievances aims to ensure all issues at Dar es Salaam Port are addressed, improving efficiency and securing revenue currently lost due to operational problems.

“Chairman, if you cast your eye over that area, we believe the nation will collect sufficient revenue. We see it this way and will provide advice,” said Mr Mwakusye.

Tacas chief executive officer, Mr Robert Kibakaya, said their appearance before the committee demonstrates the association’s cooperative relationship with authorities, including contributing to policies prioritising local participation.

Mr Kibakaya added that Tacas, as port stakeholders, is ready to work with the government to ensure transparency and resolve obstacles affecting port users.