Zanzibar courts go digital: New e-system to streamline justice

Unguja. The Zanzibar High Court is set to introduce a modern electronic system for case hearings and management, a move aimed at strengthening justice delivery through information and communication technology (ICT).

The system is expected to be inaugurated on Monday, February 9, 2026, at the House of Representatives hall on Pemba Island, marking the culmination of Zanzibar’s Law Week celebrations.

A statement from Zanzibar’s Chief Justice, Mr Khamis Ramadhan Abdulla, says the system will be officially launched by the President of Zanzibar, Dr Hussein Mwinyi.

Chief Justice Ramadhan said the electronic system will allow all cases to be heard digitally, reducing delays in proceedings and improving transparency in justice delivery.

“The system will enable better management of cases, from registration and scheduling hearing dates to tracking decisions digitally,” reads part of a statement.

He noted that integrating technology in the courts will enhance operational efficiency, cut costs for citizens and justice institutions, and simplify access to court services.

The initiative is part of broader reforms by the Zanzibar Judiciary, aimed at aligning with technological advancements and responding to societal needs.

Zanzibar Law Week seeks to promote ICT in justice delivery, improve services to citizens, and build an efficient and accountable judicial system.

Chief Justice Ramadhan said the celebrations provide an important platform for justice stakeholders to discuss issues related to the rule of law and share professional experiences.

Law Week is a key event designed to strengthen the rule of law, justice, accountability, and transparency in judicial services.

He added that it offers the judiciary an opportunity to review achievements, identify challenges, and develop strategies to improve justice services for citizens.

This year’s Law Week is being held under the theme: “Use of ICT is the catalyst for access to justice.”

Chief Justice Ramadhan said the theme reflects the government’s commitment to strengthening justice systems through technology.

Activities during the celebrations include professional conferences bringing together legal experts and justice sector stakeholders, as well as public legal education programmes to help citizens understand their rights and legal procedures.

Exhibitions showcasing judicial services and information access initiatives by various justice institutions will also feature in the week’s events.

Some justice stakeholders have welcomed the introduction of a technology-based case hearing system, saying it will increase transparency, reduce costs, and simplify case management.