Zanzibar in $17.2m deal to boost Stone Town power supply

Unguja. The Zanzibar Electricity Corporation (Zeco) has signed a contract with Central Electricals International Limited to strengthen the electricity system in Unguja town, as part of efforts to improve power supply in Stone Town.

The project is valued at $17.2 million (about Sh42.5 billion) and will involve the construction of power substations as well as a new electricity transmission system within the historic Stone Town area.

Speaking on Tuesday, December 23, after the signing ceremony, Zeco Director General Haji Haji said the project forms part of broader initiatives to upgrade infrastructure in Stone Town.

He said it will include the construction of two substations for receiving and distributing electricity, alongside new transmission lines.

“This phase of the project, costing $17.2 million, will involve the construction of power substations and the installation of a 33-kilovolt electricity transmission system within Stone Town,” he said.

Mr Haji explained that the existing electricity distribution lines in Zanzibar town currently have a capacity of 11 kilovolts, adding that the project will upgrade the system to handle 33 kilovolts within the urban area.

Meanwhile, the Permanent Secretary in the Zanzibar Ministry of Water, Energy and Minerals, Mr Joseph Kilangi, said the contract covers the rehabilitation and strengthening of electricity infrastructure in the town area.

Mr Kilangi urged officials from the ministry and its departments to closely supervise the contractors to ensure the project is implemented on time.

He also called on the contracted company to deliver the project efficiently, saying good performance would enable local firms to be considered for future electricity projects instead of awarding them to foreign companies.

For his part, Central Electricals International Limited Projects Director, Mr Hafeez Thawer, assured the government that the company would implement the project to the highest standards.

He also confirmed that Zanzibaris would be engaged in the execution of the project works.