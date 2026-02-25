Zanzibar links 142 hotels to digital system as SDL collections surpass Sh18bn

Unguja. Zanzibar has connected 142 hotels to an integrated digital system that tracks guest check-ins and check-outs, a move aimed at strengthening revenue monitoring and curbing misuse of public funds.

The disclosure was made in the Zanzibar House of Representatives by the Minister for Finance and Planning, Dr Juma Malik Akil, while responding to questions from Kombo Mwinyi Shehe, the representative for Wingwi Constituency (ACT-Wazalendo).

According to Dr Akil, the Zanzibar Revenue Authority (ZRA) is continuing to integrate systems used to track guests entering and leaving hotels across the country.

“So far, 142 hotels have been connected, enabling authorities to monitor guest information recorded through the system,” the minister told the House on Wednesday.

Officials say the integration forms part of broader efforts to improve transparency in revenue collection and ensure proper management of public finances.

SDL collections exceed Sh18bn

In a separate response to questions from Jaku Hashim Ayoub, the representative for Paje Constituency, the minister also outlined revenue collected through the Skill Development Levy (SDL).

The government collected Sh18.08 billion in SDL revenue during the 2024/2025 financial year, while Sh11.08 billion has been collected so far in the 2025/2026 financial year.

SDL funds are collected from employers to support skills development and training. The minister said the levy is currently being channelled into education infrastructure development, including the construction of new multi-storey school buildings and the procurement of teaching and learning equipment.

Authorities say the spending is intended to expand training capacity and improve learning environments, particularly in vocational and technical education.