Zanzibar marks 62 years of progress across key sectors

Unguja. As Zanzibar marks 62 years since the Revolution, notable economic and social transformations are visible across multiple sectors, reflecting progress not only in development but also in the islands’ stature.

During this year’s celebrations, 107 projects covering education, health, road infrastructure, markets, commercial and residential buildings and workers’ housing were inaugurated or had foundations laid in Unguja and Pemba.

Senior national leaders, both current and retired and ministers from the Governments of the United Republic of Tanzania and Zanzibar attended the events, emphasising that these initiatives reflect the Revolution’s core goals: promoting equality, justice and improving citizens’ lives.

The activities, held between December 22, 2025 and January 11, 2026, also included discussions on how the Revolution was achieved.

At the launch of a school project in Kizimkazi, South Unguja Region, Vice President Ambassador Dr Emanuel Nchimbi highlighted the importance of unity and solidarity in sustaining the Revolution’s gains.

“My advice to everyone, young and old, is to strengthen our unity, support the government and continue achieving as the Revolution envisioned,” he said.

“Failing to maintain peace and advance these gains would mean dishonouring the Revolution,” he added.

Dr Nchimbi recalled that before the Revolution, educational opportunities were limited, with just 68 schools serving 25,000 students under discriminatory conditions.

“Now, after 62 years, there are 1,200 schools and over 600,000 students. Zanzibar also hosts five universities,” he said, noting the introduction of practical and innovative teaching methods.

On investment, Minister of Labour and Investment Shariff Ali Shariff said more than 558 projects, valued at $6.9 billion (Sh16.96 trillion), are expected to generate 25,000 jobs.

He said the government has also implemented strategies to attract domestic and foreign investors, foster a business-friendly environment and position tourism as a major regional draw.

Tourism, he said, grew 14 percent, from 568,312 visitors in November 2023 to over 750,000, while Zanzibar’s economy expanded by 7.5 percent in 2024, up from 5.1 percent in 2021.

Furthermore, data from the Isles show that in the Fisheries Ministry, Permanent Secretary Hamad Bakar Hamad said production rose 107.2 percent, from 38,107 tonnes in 2020 to 78,943 tonnes in 2024.

Also, ports and maritime infrastructure, including Mangapwani, Mkoani and Shumba, have been upgraded to strengthen the sector.