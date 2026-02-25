Zanzibar moves to protect Stone Town’s heritage amid tourism pressure

Unguja. Zanzibar has reaffirmed its commitment to preserving the cultural and architectural identity of Stone Town of Zanzibar, amid growing concerns that rapid tourism development could erode the historic area’s authenticity.

The assurance was given by the Minister for Communication, Information Technology and Innovation, Mr Mudrick Soraga on behalf of the Minister for Tourism and Heritage while responding to concerns raised in the House of Representatives by Jaku Hashim Ayoub over the gradual transformation of the historic town into what he described as an increasingly tourism-dominated zone.

Lawmakers expressed concern that traditional residential life is being displaced as homes are converted into hotels, restaurants and commercial spaces, a shift they warned could weaken the social fabric and cultural character that have defined the Old Town for generations.

In response, the minister said the government fully recognises the importance of safeguarding the town’s heritage and identity.

“The Government recognises the great importance of preserving the character, culture and authenticity of Zanzibar’s Old Town,” the minister said, noting that preservation efforts are being coordinated through the Stone Town Conservation and Development Authority in collaboration with various stakeholders.

The minister said authorities have been directed to prioritise restoration rather than new construction within the heritage area.

Buildings owned by the housing corporation and those under the Waqf and Trust Commission are being rehabilitated according to their historical classification, with occupants allowed to return after renovations under normal tenancy arrangements.

“Rather than allowing continued new construction, the Authority has been directed to focus on renovating buildings in line with their heritage status, after which residents are returned to continue living there,” the minister said.

Concerns were also raised that the rising number of hotels compared with long-standing mosques and madrasas could undermine the religious and social life of the historic settlement. However, the minister assured lawmakers that religious institutions would remain active.

“All mosques and madrasas will continue to function as usual,” the minister said, explaining that worshippers are drawn not only from the Stone Town but also from other parts of Unguja.

In addition, the minister said mosques within the Stone Town have been granted protected heritage status, underscoring the government’s commitment to preserving religious and cultural landmarks alongside residential life.

The government, the minister added, has put in place preservation measures to ensure the historic district retains its identity while continuing to accommodate economic activity linked to tourism.

“Our objective is to ensure the Stone Town remains culturally authentic, legally protected and sustainably inhabited, while continuing to contribute to Zanzibar’s development,” the minister said.