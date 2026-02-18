Zanzibar President meets Aga Khan Development Network to deepen social, economic partnership

Zanzibar. The President of Zanzibar, Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi, has held talks with the Diplomatic Representative of the Aga Khan Development Network for East Africa, Mr Amin Mawji, aimed at strengthening cooperation in social and economic development.

The meeting took place on Tuesday, February 18, 2026 at Zanzibar State House. Mr Mawji was accompanied by the AKDN Zanzibar Coordinator, Mr Rahim Bhaloo.

President of Zanzibar Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi in talks with AKDN representative Mr Amin Mawji at Zanzibar State House.

Speaking after the meeting, the President of Zanzibar, Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi, said the discussions focused on reinforcing the partnership between the Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar and the Aga Khan Development Network.

“Our discussions centred on strengthening relations and cooperation between the Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar and the Aga Khan Fund, particularly in social and economic development,” he said.

He commended the Aga Khan Development Network for its continued contribution to Zanzibar’s progress.

“I thanked the Aga Khan Fund for its significant contribution to Zanzibar, including in the provision of health services, capacity-building programmes for professionals across various sectors, as well as investment and support in the education sector,” he said.

The President of Zanzibar, Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi, stressed the importance of sustaining and expanding the collaboration for the benefit of the people of Zanzibar.

“I emphasised the importance of advancing this cooperation for the benefit of our citizens. Joint efforts between the Government and development partners play a vital role in accelerating social welfare and driving the economic growth of our island,” he said.