Zanzibar’s blue economy gets boost with $117m fisheries, aquaculture project

Unguja. To strengthen the management of sustainable fisheries and marine products, a project worth $117 million, equivalent to Sh302.445 billion, has been launched.

Under the Tanzania Sustainable Fisheries and Aquaculture Development (TASFAM) project, over five years it will provide modern equipment and loans to boost fishing, seaweed farming and other marine products, while also focusing on tackling climate change.

Speaking at the first project implementation meeting on Friday, February 6, 2026, Project Coordinator, Mr Mohamed Said Khamis, from the Zanzibar Ministry of Blue Economy and Fisheries, said the initiative aims to mitigate climate change as well as strengthen marine product farming, fishing and seaweed cultivation to boost the country’s blue economy sectors.

He urged implementers to be ready to carry out various project activities for the 2025/26 financial year in line with the planned timeline.

“Among the activities to be implemented by the project is a seaweed processing factory in Muungoni village, which will provide fishing boats and loans to support seaweed farmers and fishers with the aim of promoting the blue economy,” he said.

The coordinator said there was no reason to delay work because sufficient implementation funds were available to ensure efficient execution.

He added that 160,000 people, 80 percent of them women, will benefit, with the project aiming to strengthen fisheries and seaweed farming to reduce poverty nationwide.

Meanwhile, Head of Environmental and Social Safeguards, Mr Ali Khamis Shafi said the project will address community challenges while ensuring safety in project areas.

Participants at the meeting expressed readiness to implement the project practically following completion of all preparatory steps.

Mr Masoud Haji said the project will strengthen the blue economy and improve marine environments, noting that the biggest challenge is access to modern equipment and loans.