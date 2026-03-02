Zanzibar spends Sh38 billion to compensate project-affected residents

Unguja. The Zanzibar government has spent Sh38 billion compensating citizens affected by various development projects across the islands.

The disclosure was made on Monday, March 2, 2026, by the Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Dr Khalid Salum Mohamed, during a press briefing highlighting the achievements of President Hussein Ali Mwinyi’s first 100 days in office.

The event took place at the Department of Information and Public Relations hall in Rahaleo, central Unguja.

Dr Mohamed said compensation is paid based on assessed land or property value following careful evaluation.

Citizens dissatisfied with the payments may submit complaints, which are reviewed, and any shortfall is settled accordingly.

“Sh38 billion has been disbursed. Of this, Sh12 billion went to citizens affected by the Pemba Island airport project. We prioritised ensuring payments were made before project commencement,” said Dr Mohamed.

The minister reassured residents that the government aims to protect the rights of all affected parties. He also urged people to avoid building within road reserve areas, warning that violations may disqualify them from receiving compensation.

“If the government strictly followed the law, many would not qualify because they occupy road reserves,” he noted.

Dr Mohamed further reported that the ministry had recorded 1,711 traffic violations and collected Sh1.9 million in fines, emphasising that fines are intended to encourage compliance with road safety rules, not to punish drivers.

“We urge drivers to avoid speeding, which causes unnecessary accidents and endangers others,” he said.

Highlighting the government’s infrastructure record, Dr Khalid noted that the ministry had previously constructed 1,084 kilometres of roads.

In the current phase, 523 kilometres of main roads are planned, with 83.3 kilometres already under construction within the first 100 days.

“The government has made thorough preparations to construct these roads, aimed at boosting citizens’ economic activities,” he added.

The minister also said that, alongside road construction, the government has prioritised safety, providing training to 885 drivers to improve adherence to traffic regulations.