Zanzibar startups get funding boost with Coprosperity business competition

Zanzibar. A new initiative aimed at financing and supporting high-potential entrepreneurs across Zanzibar is taking shape, in what organisers describe as a milestone for the islands’ startup and small business ecosystem.

The Zanzibar Business Plan Competition, which opened on January 15 and will run until March 15, 2026, targets small business owners, startups, and early-stage entrepreneurs based in Zanzibar who are seeking both capital and structured support to scale viable business ideas.

It was formally launched by the Coprosperity Fund at Mercury’s in Stone Town, bringing together entrepreneurs, ecosystem players, and partners to mark the start of the programme.

At the end of the competition, the top three business plans will receive direct investment and business support from the Coprosperity Fund. The first-place winner will receive $3,000 (about Sh8 million), followed by $1,500 (Sh4 million) for second place and $500 (Sh1.2 million) for third place. An additional five businesses will receive certificates of recognition for outstanding participation.

According to the organisers, the competition is designed to address persistent financing and capacity gaps facing early-stage entrepreneurs in Zanzibar, with a particular focus on locally owned businesses, women-led ventures, youth entrepreneurs, and community-based enterprises.

More than 100 applications have already been received, spanning sectors such as technology, retail, manufacturing, and services, with expectations that submissions will increase ahead of the deadline.

“This initiative serves two purposes,” said Managing Partner at the Coprosperity Fund, Mr Antony Adolf.

“One is to generate investment opportunities for us in our proverbial backyard. The other is to energise the Zanzibari startup ecosystem, which still lags behind that of the mainland,” he said. He added that beyond funding, the competition provides entrepreneurs with a practical business planning tool, while offering winners both financing and hands-on support to turn ideas into sustainable ventures.

The initiative has also attracted development partner interest, with the United Nations Capital Development Fund (UNCDF) agreeing to partner on the awards ceremony and communications. Media coverage has included podcasters, influencers, and traditional outlets.

Coprosperity points to its 2025 investment in Wakawear, a Zanzibar-based upcycling fashion brand, as an example of its model. Through the fund’s support, the business expanded production capacity, hired staff, renovated its retail space, and launched an online store.

“We believe in the power of local entrepreneurs,” said Linda Mkwawa, Marketing and Communications Manager at the Coprosperity Fund. “This competition gives Zanzibar’s innovators the platform and support to shine.”