Zanzibar summit to target economic losses from illegal fishing

Zanzibar. Efforts to strengthen cooperation against Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated Fishing (IUUF) in the South West Indian Ocean (SWIO) will be at the centre of discussions during a summit set to be hosted in Zanzibar.

The Blue Voices Regional Summit, set to take place from January 26 to 28, has been orgnaised by the government of Zanzibar and The Jahazi Project, in partnership with Ascending Africa. It will bring together Mauritius, Kenya, Tanzania Mainland and Zanzibar.

Organisers say the summit will focus on the economic cost of illegal fishing, which continues to undermine government revenues, investment in fisheries, and livelihoods for coastal communities across the region. By improving coordination, enforcement and regulatory alignment, participating countries aim to protect marine resources that support jobs, food security and blue economy growth.

Held under the theme “One Ocean, One Voice,” the summit aligns with Zanzibar’s strategy to position the blue economy as a key driver of sustainable development. Officials say stronger regional cooperation will help unlock investment, stabilise fisheries value chains and increase long-term economic returns from ocean resources.

“Illegal fishing robs our economies and weakens communities that depend on the ocean,” said Captain (N) Hamad Bakar Hamad, Principal Secretary at Zanzibar’s Ministry of Blue Economy and Fisheries. “Through collective action, we can safeguard revenues, protect jobs and create a stronger blue economy for the region.”

Michael Mallya, spokesperson for The Jahazi Project, said the summit marks a critical step in elevating African leadership in ocean governance. He noted that illegal fishing continues to thrive where systems remain fragmented and enforcement efforts uncoordinated.

“This summit signals a new chapter for East African ocean governance. Mauritius, Kenya, Tanzania and Zanzibar are stepping forward with a clear and united voice,” Mallya said. “Illegal fishing thrives when systems are disconnected, but cooperation changes the equation. By aligning our efforts, we take ownership of our waters and our future.”

The summit is expected to deliver practical outcomes, including joint action plans, enhanced monitoring systems and harmonised enforcement standards, aimed at reducing losses and improving the economic resilience of the SWIO fisheries sector.