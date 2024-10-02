Zanzibar to open large oxygen plant to address health needs

Zanzibar. A large oxygen plant is set to open at the Lumumba Regional Hospital in Zanzibar, aimed at providing essential oxygen supply for the entire region.

The plant is expected to ease health challenges faced by patients and reduce costs associated with seeking the service elsewhere.

The announcement was made by Zanzibar’s Second Vice President, Hemed Suleiman Abdulla, during the opening of the 11th Tanzania Health Summit, themed "Igniting Progress: Joining Efforts for Quality Healthcare through Public-Private Partnerships." Abdulla emphasized that both the Zanzibar and Union governments are working to improve healthcare services in rural and urban areas, with a focus on accessible patient treatment information across health centers.

"Both governments are committed to strengthening health services across the country by making patient treatment information and tests accessible to all health centers, enabling better care for patients," said Abdulla.

The Deputy Permanent Secretary at the President’s Office for Regional Administration and Local Government, and a board member of the Tanzania Health Summit (THS), Dr Grace Magembe, highlighted the summit's role in advancing digital health transformation.

She noted that the event has empowered over 200 youths by providing capacity-building opportunities, including proposal writing support, which has opened doors for health-related opportunities both domestically and internationally.

Zanzibar’s Minister for Health, Nassor Mazrui, praised the government for its support in improving medical services, including ensuring the availability of medicine, equipment, and training healthcare workers. He encouraged hosting more significant health conferences in Zanzibar to tap into further opportunities for improving the health sector.

Tanzania’s Minister of Health, Jenista Mhagama, urged the private sector to collaborate with the government to enhance specialized healthcare services, with the aim of positioning Tanzania as a health tourism hub. She also stressed the importance of public-private partnerships in the successful implementation of universal health insurance.

“The government has made substantial investments in healthcare, and we need the private sector to support efforts to safeguard public health. Together, we can bring about the necessary changes and improve our services for the people,” said Mhagama.