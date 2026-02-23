Zanzibar to sell unused MV Maendeleo engines stored in Mombasa

Unguja. The Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar (RGZ) has confirmed that brand-new engines purchased for the vessel MV Maendeleo remain in storage in Mombasa, years after the ship was sold for scrap before the equipment could be installed.

The clarification was issued on Monday, February 23, 2026, in the Zanzibar House of Representatives following a question by Wete Representative, Mr Shafi Mohammed Shafi.

Mr Shafi sought to know whether the engines acquired for the vessel were sold together with the ship and, if not, where they are currently located.

In its response, the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport, Dr Khalid Salum Mohammed, said the vessel was taken to Mombasa on June 12, 2019, for major repairs.

“The rehabilitation plan included the installation of new engines procured from India. However, before the engines could be fitted, authorities opted to dispose of the vessel, which was subsequently scrapped,” he said.

He told the House that the engines were not sold alongside the ship and remain stored in Mombasa.

“The government is now arranging to dispose of them through the Registrar of the Treasury to recover value from the unused assets,” said Mr Mohamed.

The new development comes amid longstanding efforts to strengthen inter-island transport in Zanzibar, where sea transport remains a critical link for passengers and cargo between Unguja and Pemba.

Government-owned vessels have historically played a central role in supporting trade, mobility, and public services between the islands, making fleet maintenance and renewal a matter of public interest.

The decision to undertake repairs abroad, procure new engines, and later scrap the vessel has therefore drawn scrutiny from lawmakers concerned about the management of public investments in strategic transport infrastructure.

The latest disclosure forms part of broader parliamentary oversight of government procurement and asset disposal, particularly in relation to major infrastructure and transport equipment.

Lawmakers have increasingly pressed for transparency in how public resources are acquired, maintained, and disposed of, especially in cases involving substantial capital outlays.

Officials maintain that the planned sale of the engines is intended to recoup part of the investment.