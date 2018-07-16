Best student eyes career in medicine

By Shaaban Ndyamukama @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Ngara. Anthony Mulokozi, 20, who emerged the best student in this year’s Form Six national examination wants to become a medical doctor.

Mulokozi, who went to Mzumbe Secondary School, told The Citizen at his parents’ home in Ngara District, Kagera Region, that he wants to play a role finding responses to several health challenges facing Tanzanians.

“I have had the desire to become a medical doctor for a very long time and that was why I put emphasis on science subjects. My dream is to work as a health sector practitioner like my mother who worked as a nurse before joining my father in attending to our livestock and farms,” he said.

His love for science subjects started when he was in Standard Three at Rhec English Medium School in the area.

During that time, he said, he was introduced to lessons on human health, diseases and treatments. He developed the desire to be one of those persons who prescribe medicines to treat human beings of their different ailments.

While studying at Rhec English Medium, Anthony emerged as the best pupil in candidate during his Primary School Leaving Certificate examinations. That was to carry him to Tabora Boys when he also scored Division One with Eight points during his 0 Level examinations.

He was born on June 14, 1998 and started his primary education in 2005.

He joined Tabora Boys in 2012 before being enrolled at Mzumbe Secondary School in 2016 where he studied Physics, Chemistry and Biology (PCB).

His Primary and Nursery School teacher at Rhec English Medium teacher, Helena Adrian describes Anthony to be a distinguished pupil.

“This demonstrates that he was properly raised by his family and the church. He was inquisitive with the ambition to investigate issues, something that made him one of the best pupils in the school,” she said adding: “He succeeds the present Tanzania Ports Authority (TPA) director general Deusdedit Kakoko who made similar wonders in 1982.”