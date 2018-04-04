Dar es Salaam. The Kisutu Resident Magistrates’ Court will on April 23 decide whether former Miss Tanzania Wema Sepetu and co-accused have a case to answer or not.



The decision will be made by Resident Magistrate Thomas Simba after the plaintiff, which is the United Republic of Tanzania, concluded giving testimonies by five witnesses.



Defence presented its counter-arguments on March 23.



The co-accused in the case of use and possession of drugs are Angelina Msigwa and Matrida Seleman Abbas.



It was alleged that on February 4 last year at Kunduchi Ununio, Ms Sepetu and her co-accused were found in possession of a roll of marijuana and some quantities of illegal substance.



Ms Sepetu was also charged with smoking of marijuana.

